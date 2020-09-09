Left Menu
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Sweden carried out a record number of new coronavirus tests last week with only 1.2% coming back positive, the health agency said, the lowest rate since the pandemic began at a time when countries across Europe are seeing surges in infections. * French Prime Minister Jean Castex has tested negative for COVID-19, his office said, after he came into contact with someone who tested positive.

AstraZeneca Plc said it has paused global trials, including large late-stage trials, of its experimental coronavirus vaccine because of an unexplained illness in a study participant.

EUROPE * Sweden carried out a record number of new coronavirus tests last week with only 1.2% coming back positive, the health agency said, the lowest rate since the pandemic began at a time when countries across Europe are seeing surges in infections.

* French Prime Minister Jean Castex has tested negative for COVID-19, his office said, after he came into contact with someone who tested positive. * Ireland on Tuesday reported 307 new cases, the highest number of cases reported in one day since mid-May.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Australia is not worried about AstraZeneca Plc's decision to put on hold its COVID-19 vaccine trial, its deputy chief medical officer said, as daily cases nudged higher in the country's coronavirus hot spot.

* Malaysian authorities reminded the public to avoid physical contact as the number of new cases in the country climbed to a three-month high. AMERICAS

* Brazil's acting health minister, Eduardo Pazuello, said that a COVID-19 vaccine would be rolled out for all Brazilians in January 2021. * The U.S. Senate later this week aims to vote on a drastically scaled-back Republican coronavirus aid bill, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

* Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro proposed administering a Russian coronavirus vaccine to nearly 15,000 candidates in upcoming legislative elections. * British Columbia ordered the closure of all nightclubs and Ontario delayed an easing of remaining restrictions, as Canada reported a spike in new cases.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Israel began a week-long campaign of night curfews and school closures in dozens of towns and neighbourhoods with high coronavirus counts.

* Nigerian resident doctors began their second strike of the year over pay and working conditions amid the spread of the new coronavirus. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Nine leading U.S. and European vaccine developers pledged to uphold the scientific standards their experimental immunisations will be held against in the global race to contain the pandemic. * Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc said that Thermo Fisher Scientific would manufacture the drug developer's experimental coronavirus vaccine, as it looks to boost the supply ahead of large trials this month.

* Siberia's Vector virology institute completed early-stage human trials of a second potential Russian vaccine against COVID-19. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* South Africa's economic output plunged in the second quarter, recording its largest contraction ever as a strict lockdown shut down most activity, data showed. * Japan's currency in circulation and bank deposits rose at a record annual pace in August as companies and households continued to pile up cash to guard against the coronavirus- driven income slump.

* China's factory gate prices fell at their slowest annual pace in five months in August.

