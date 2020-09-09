Thane district records 1,392 fresh COVID-19 cases; 24 deaths

With the addition of 1,392 fresh cases of COVID-19, the tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 1,36,429, an official said on Wednesday. Apart from this, the district also recorded 24 fatalities on Tuesday that have taken the toll to 3,774, the official said.

According to the official data, of the 1,36,429 cases in the district, Kalyan alone accounts for 32,393 infections, the highest in the region. It is followed by Navi Mumbai with 28,810 and Thane city with 28,226 cases, it was stated.

On a positive note, the recovery rate in the district stands at 86 percent, while the mortality rate is at 2.77 percent, the official said. As many as 15,326 COVID-19 patients are currently undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the district, he said.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 tally in Palghar district has reached 27,313, while 553 deaths have been recorded so far in the region, an official said.