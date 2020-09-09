Kejriwal directs authorities to take steps to prevent spread of COVID-19

Amid a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday directed medical superintendents and authorities to take every possible steps to prevent the spread of the virus in the city. The chief minister held a review meeting with Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, senior officials and medical superintendents of Delhi government-run hospitals.

"Had a review meeting with Health Minister, Chief Secretary, senior officials and MS of govt hospitals. I have directed all MS and authorities to take all possible steps to prevent the spread of Corona and assured the hospitals of full support in this regard," Kejriwal said in a tweet. According to a statement issued by the government later, the chief minister assured the hospitals of providing all possible help if required and directed officials to ensure that all precautionary measures such as following social distancing norms in crowded places and wearing masks are followed.

On Wednesday, the national capital recorded 4,039 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike so far, as the tally breached the two lakh-mark, while the death toll mounted to 4,638, authorities said. This is the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic that over 4,000 cases have been recorded in Delhi in a day.

The CM asked all concerned officers to strictly enforce all SOPs issued by the Delhi government and the Centre and said there should be no complacency regarding it. He also told the heads of the private labs in Delhi that anybody who wants to get tested should not be denied. Kejriwal also directed the ambulance services not refuse calls from patients and said the patients should be transferred to the hospitals if needed as soon as possible. The 'Corona App' should display all information regarding the number of beds and ventilators well-within time to prevent panic among patients. "The tests have been increased from 20,000 to 40,000 per day. I request everyone to encourage as many people as possible to get tested without any delay. If any hospital is experiencing any issues, they can directly reach me and I will extend all possible help in this regard," Kejriwal was quoted as saying in meeting.

In an interview to PTI, Jain had said that the sharp spike in COVID-19 cases in the national capital will "plateau" after ten days or so. "One of the main reasons why we are seeing such a rise in the number of fresh cases is because we are going aggressive as far as testing is concerned. We have been conducting tests in markets, crowded places, mohalla clinics, hospitals, and many other places," Jain had said.