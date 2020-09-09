Nashik's COVID-19 caseload goes up by 1,419, toll by 18

With the single-day addition of 1,419 cases of coronavirus, the tally in Maharashtra's Nashik district rose to 47,744 on Wednesday, an official said. Moreover, the district also recorded 18 fatalities during the day that have taken the toll in the region to 991, the official said.

Of the latest fatalities, nine were reported from the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) limits, eight from other parts of the district and one from Malegaon, he said. As per the official data, of the 47,744 cases reported so far, 32,893 were from Nashik city, 11,628 from other parts of the district, 2,977 from Malegaon and 246 from outside the district.

So far, a total of 37,639 patients have recovered from the infection in the district, the official added..