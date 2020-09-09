Guj BJP chief tests coronavirus positive

Guj BJP chief tests coronavirus positivePTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-09-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 21:51 IST
Gujarat BJP chief C R Paatilhas tested coronavirus positive, a hospital in Gandhinagarwhere he is undergoing treatment said on Wednesday
"Paatil is currently admitted to Apollo Hospitals andis undergoing treatment for COVID-19. He is currently stableand being taken care of by multidisciplinary team ofspecialists," the hospital said in a statement.
