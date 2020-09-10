Left Menu
Development News Edition

Primary stage of community spread of COVID in Himachal: Health minister

Solan accounts for 16 of the total COVID-19 deaths in the state, followed by 11 in Kangra, eight each in Mandi and Shimla, five each in Hamirpur, Chamba and Una, and four in Sirmaur. The number of active cases has climbed to 2,576, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 10-09-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 22:11 IST
Primary stage of community spread of COVID in Himachal: Health minister
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Himachal Pradesh is witnessing a primary stage of community spread of COVID-19, Health minister Rajiv Saizal said on Thursday. The number of cases is increasing every day but the state's situation is "much better" than its neighbours, he told reporters here.

The coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh, with about 70 lakh population, have reached 8,296, according to data provided by the state health department on Thursday evening. Saizal urged the people of the hill state to strictly follow the guidelines and maintain social distance, wear masks and wash or sanitise hands regularly. He said the cases may be brought down by strictly abiding by the guidelines.

He asked people showing symptoms of the disease to get tested and added that over 2.30 lakh people in the state were already tested for coronavirus infection. Health authorities have been directed to follow IEC (information, education and communication) norms to aware people against the spread of coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Shimla Chief Medical Officer Surekha Chopra said the recent data of COVID-19 cases established community spread of the virus in Shimla. The coronavirus cases are increasing day by day and neither their index cases nor travel history is being found, she had said, adding that this established the community spread of the disease.

"That was why the monthly meeting of doctors with ASHA workers was held under the open sky in Shimla on September 7 as open-air and sunlight help in reducing the spread of the virus," she said. The CMO said wherever possible, the meetings and other programmes should be held in the open.

The virus has claimed 62 lives in the state. Solan accounts for 16 of the total COVID-19 deaths in the state, followed by 11 in Kangra, eight each in Mandi and Shimla, five each in Hamirpur, Chamba and Una, and four in Sirmaur.

The number of active cases has climbed to 2,576, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said. Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 500, followed by Kangra (451), Sirmaur (258), Una (234), Hamirpur (169), Shimla (206), Chamba (189), Mandi (227), Bilaspur (165), Kullu (119), Kinnaur (46) and Lahaul-Spiti (12), the data showed.

The total number of recoveries has risen to 5,645, the official said, adding that 11 patients have migrated.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli mask maker Sonovia awaits China coronavirus lab result

An Israeli company expects to receive results in the coming week from a Beijing lab that will test whether a fabric it has developed will be able to neutralise 99 of COVID-19, even after being washed multiple times. Sonovia says its reusabl...

Report: No NBA before Christmas Day

The 2020-21 NBA season will not begin before Christmas Day, league officials told the Board of Governors on Thursday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The league also will move the 2020 draft, originally scheduled for June but m...

Prisoners sought by Taliban on flight to Doha, peace talks this weekend

Six prisoners sought by the Taliban left Kabul on a flight to Doha on Thursday evening, two government sources told Reuters, as the insurgents confirmed they would start long-awaited peace talks on Saturday. The prisoners, who are accused o...

Mozambique denies accusations of abuses in insurgency-hit province

Mozambique on Thursday denied accusations by rights group Amnesty International that soldiers had committed atrocities, saying the acts were carried out by Islamist insurgents impersonating troops.Militants with links to Islamic State have ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020