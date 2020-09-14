Former Italian PM Berlusconi to leave hospital on Monday - party sources

Former Italian PM Berlusconi to leave hospital on Monday - party sourcesReuters | Milan | Updated: 14-09-2020 13:32 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 13:21 IST
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi will leave the Milan hospital where he was being treated after contracting the coronavirus two weeks ago, officials in his Forza Italia party said on Monday.
"The president will be discharged today at around midday," the officials said in a message sent to journalists.
The 83-year-old was admitted to Milan's San Raffaele hospital on Sept. 4, suffering from mild pneumonia symptoms in both lungs after contracting COVID while on holiday in Sardinia.
ALSO READ
State TV: 4 migrants die in fire on boat off Italian coast
Migrants overwhelm Italian island; islanders launch protest
Italian economy shrank 12.8 per cent in Q2, more than first thought
Motor racing-Doctors and nurses invited to closed Italian GP at Monza
Bottas leads 1st practice for Italian GP, Hamilton 2nd