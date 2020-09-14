Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesia's capital under virus order, hospitals nearly full

But business owners were confused, and workers said supporting the health care system, strained by COVID-19 patients, should be the priority. Jakarta Gov Anies Baswedan announced the restrictions Sunday, to last from Monday to September 27, in what he described as an emergency decision to control a rapid expansion in coronavirus cases in Jakarta.

PTI | Jakarta | Updated: 14-09-2020 14:13 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 14:13 IST
Indonesia's capital under virus order, hospitals nearly full

Main streets were less crowded as Indonesia's capital began two weeks of social restrictions Monday to curb a rise of coronavirus infections that has pushed its critical-care hospital capacity to unsafe levels. Police at checkpoints imposed sanctions on bikers that did not wear their masks. But business owners were confused, and workers said supporting the health care system, strained by COVID-19 patients, should be the priority.

Jakarta Gov Anies Baswedan announced the restrictions Sunday, to last from Monday to September 27, in what he described as an emergency decision to control a rapid expansion in coronavirus cases in Jakarta. Social, economic, religious, cultural and academic activities will be restricted, with 11 essential sectors, like food, construction and banking, allowed to operate with health protocols and 50 per cent of usual staffing levels.

Schools, parks, recreation sites and wedding reception venues must close entirely. Restaurants and cafes are limited to takeaway and delivery service. Shopping centers must limit the number of visitors and their hours. Only religious places at residential areas are able to open. Jakarta previously imposed large-scale social restrictions from April to June, then eased the gradually with businesses reopening and using health protocols.

But the virus has spread significantly since June, and medical facilities are filling with sick patients. Seven of 67 COVID-19 referral hospitals in Jakarta are 100 per cent occupied, while 46 are more than 60 per cent occupied. Baswedan said last week the hospital capacity for isolation and intensive-care rooms has exceeded the safe limit and is estimated to reach the maximum capacity on Thursday, after which Jakarta health facilities will collapse.

“From the death rate, the use of isolation beds, the use of the special ICU for COVID-19 shows that the outbreak situation in Jakarta is in an emergency situation,” he added. Indonesia's virus task force said more than 54,000 of the nation's 218,000 cases of COVID-19 are in Jakarta. The city also has recorded 1,391 deaths of the nation's toll of 8,723.

Task force spokesperson Wiku Adisasmito said Jakarta has had the most transmissions in the nation in the last five weeks. “We should do these restrictions earlier, so we can control the positive case numbers and the death rate,” Adisasmito said.

While residents are hoping the restrictions reduce the spread of the virus, they are worrying about the financial impact. Sumaidi, 50, who runs a printing business and photo studio in Jakarta, says the city needs social restrictions but he's confused whether to open his business or totally close it.

“We can see how effective it is so far, we need more self-awareness too. But, the economic activities cannot be stuck," Sumaidi said. Sigit Ardianto, 31, an employee of a public company in Jakarta, said that besides imposing restrictions and sanctioning those who violate them, the government should fix medical facilities, in terms of more rooms and better service, "since the reason we have high case numbers is because of our health facility issues,” Ardianto said.(AP) RUP RUP

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

One more COVID-related death in Ladakh, toll reaches 40

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Ladakh has reached 40 after one more patient succumbed to the infection in the Union Territory, officials said on Monday. The 83-year-old patient, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, died in Leh dist...

Hong Kong stocks end higher on fresh vaccine hopes; all eyes on Fed meeting

Hong Kong stocks ended higher on Monday tracking a global rally on fresh coronavirus vaccine hopes, while investors also awaited the U.S. Federal Reserves policy meeting later this week for monetary policy outlook cues in the worlds largest...

AIMIM General Secretary Aftab Ahmad Siddiqui resigns ahead of Bihar polls, joins Congress

Ahead of Bihar Assembly elections, Jharkhand Pradesh General Secretary of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen AIMIM Aftab Ahmad Siddiqui has resigned from the party along with some of his comrades and joined the All India Congress party ...

Belarus leader in Russia on mission to win Putin's backing

President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus arrived in Russia to meet Vladimir Putin on Monday, seeking Moscows backing after a fifth consecutive weekend of huge protests demanding his resignation.Flight tracking data showed Lukashenkos plane...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020