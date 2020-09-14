Left Menu
Development News Edition

Philippines 30cm distancing rule seen as 'reckless'; deaths hit record

Experts described as dangerous and premature on Monday the Philippines' decision to cut the social distancing minimum to 30 centimetres (12 inches) on public transport, as the country saw another daily record in newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths. Reducing gaps between passengers incrementally to a third of the 1 metre minimum could backfire, experts and medical professionals warned, and prolong a first wave of infections that the Philippines has been battling since March.

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 14-09-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 15:00 IST
Philippines 30cm distancing rule seen as 'reckless'; deaths hit record
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Experts described as dangerous and premature on Monday the Philippines' decision to cut the social distancing minimum to 30 centimetres (12 inches) on public transport, as the country saw another daily record in newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

Reducing gaps between passengers incrementally to a third of the 1 metre minimum could backfire, experts and medical professionals warned, and prolong a first wave of infections that the Philippines has been battling since March. The new rules took effect on Monday, when the country reported 259 new confirmed deaths, a record for the second time in three days. Total fatalities increased to 4,630, while infections have doubled in the past 35 days to 265,888, Southeast Asia's highest number.

"This will be risky, reckless and counter-intuitive and will delay the flattening of the curve," Anthony Leachon, ex-president of the Philippine College of Physicians, told news channel ANC. "Even if you wear a face shield and mask, reducing the distance between, it will be dangerous," he said, adding that 1 or 2 metres was the minimum international standard.

The transport ministry's new rules cut the distance to 75cm on Monday, 50cm on Sept. 28 and 30cm on Oct. 12. Conversation and phone calls are now prohibited. The health ministry on Monday urged the public to be "extra vigilant" in tight travel conditions and to choose other transport modes if possible.

Manila's transport systems are notoriously crowded, with commutes typically involving long queues and several changes. "It is likely that we will see an increase in cases and our recovery will slow if we do this now," said epidemiologist Antonio Dans.

Dans is a member of a health professionals alliance that last month pleaded for a tightening of Manila's lockdown - a "timeout" to stop hospitals being overrun. It urged a rethink of the 30cm rule. The plan aims to help an economy that the government sees contracting 5.5% this year, the worst shrinkage in 35 years.

"Reopening the economy will never happen unless the viral transmission is controlled," added Leachon, a former advisor to the government's COVID-19 task force.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Computer-designed antiviral proteins inhibit COVID-19 in lab, scientists find

Computer-designed synthetic antiviral proteins have been shown to protect lab-grown human cells from SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, scientists say. In the experiments, the lead antiviral candidate, named LCB1, rivaled the...

SASSA grant applicants can skip long queues as online portal launched

Social grant applicants can now skip long queues thanks to the new South African Social Security Agency SASSA online portal launched on Monday.According to SASSA, for now, the pilot project will cover Child Support, Older Persons and Foster...

West Bengal Police forms separate groups to deal with fake news menace

The West Bengal Police has formed separate core groups of police officers with expertise in cybercrime detection to deal with the menace of circulation of fake news, a senior official of the state home department said on Monday. The core gr...

Renault's Alpine enters top tier at Le Mans in 2021 endurance season

Renaults new sports division Alpine will enter the 2021 World Endurance Championship, a series whose jewel in the crown is the Le Mans 24 Hours, the brands general manager said on Monday. Loss-making Renaults new chief executive, Luca de Me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020