Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha CM asks officials to make 'My family..' drive successful

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally stands at 10,77,374 as on Monday. "Ensuring that no one gets infected by the disease is the key mantra and our squads will reach out to households to inform people on this," the statement quoted Thackeray as saying.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-09-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 21:34 IST
Maha CM asks officials to make 'My family..' drive successful
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

On the eve of the launch of "My Family, My Responsibility" campaign aimed at curbing the COVID-19 outbreak in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday asked officials to ensure its success. The CM interacted with all the divisional commissioners and district collectors via video conferencing.

Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope, Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar and others also attended the meeting, an official statement said. The chief minister said the government machinery has been working round-the-clock over the past five-six months to tackle the disease, but the challenge is not yet over, it said.

The CM said the government was unlocking the state in a staggered manner and that living with the novel coronavirus is reality now. Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally stands at 10,77,374 as on Monday.

"Ensuring that no one gets infected by the disease is the key mantra and our squads will reach out to households to inform people on this," the statement quoted Thackeray as saying. In the first phase of the "My family..." initiative, the government has set a target of reaching 2.25 crore families twice a month, for which help of NGOs and elected representatives will be taken.

Volunteers will be appointed by the health department for undertaking a door-to-door survey and test temperature and oxygen levels of people. The teams will trace suspected COVID-19 patients and those suffering from other ailments, as per the government.

The first phase of the campaign will end on October 10 and the second phase will take place between October 12 to 24.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

"Cyberspace, physical space convergence will be new tech"

The convergence of cyberspace and physical space will be the upcoming technology which would have a huge impact on sectors, including the economy, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said on Monday. The government is eager t...

U.S. confirms it will unveil Daimler diesel emissions cheating settlement

Daimler AG is set to pay an 875 million civil penalty for violating U.S. clean air laws as part of a 1.5 billion settlement with U.S. and California regulators over excess diesel emissions in passenger vehicles and vans, two people briefed ...

DMK takes exception to Shah's Hindi 'unifying' force remark

DMK president M K Stalin on Monday locked horns with Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the latters remark that Hindi is a unifying force and alleged that it affected the countrys integrity. Referring to Shahs Hindi Divas message, he asked ...

Tear down your barriers, EU says after summit with China's Xi

European Union leaders told Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday to open up markets, respect minorities and step back from a crackdown in Hong Kong, also asserting that Europe would no longer be taken advantage of in trade. Anxious to sho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020