Germany won't take risky short-cuts on COVID-19 vaccines - minister

Germany will not take risky shortcuts when developing a vaccine against COVID-19, Research Minister Anja Karliczek said on Tuesday. "Even when the world is waiting for a vaccine - we won't take risky short-cuts here," Karliczek told a news conference in Berlin UK's creaking COVID-19 test system puts health services at risk

Britain's testing system for COVID-19 was creaking on Tuesday as a bottleneck prevented people including medics from getting a test in a potential threat to key health services, health sector organisations said. In an attempt to slow one of the highest coronavirus death tolls in the West, Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised in May to create a "world beating" system to test and trace people exposed to the virus. Netherlands hits new high for daily coronavirus cases: newspaper

The Netherlands recorded a daily record number of new coronavirus infections, an increase of 1,379 in 24 hours, the Volkskrant newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing national health authorities. The previous record was 1,335 from early April. The new rise took the increase over the past week to 9,194, 85% more than in the first week of September, the National Institute for Health (RIVM) said. Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will use his annual address to world leaders next week to push for a global ceasefire until the end of 2020 so countries can fight the coronavirus pandemic, but he said opportunities will be lost because presidents and prime ministers are not physically in New York. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS China coronavirus vaccine may be ready for public in November: official

Coronavirus vaccines being developed in China may be ready for use by the general public as early as November, an official with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said. China has four COVID-19 vaccines in the final stage of clinical trials. At least three of those have already been offered to essential workers under an emergency use programme launched in July. Germany grants BioNTech, CureVac $745 million to speed up COVID-19 vaccine work

Germany awarded $745 million in funding to biotech firms BioNTech and CureVac on Tuesday to speed up work on COVID-19 vaccines and expand German production capacity. In a warning against political pressure to rush the process, Research Minister Anja Karliczek stressed that safety should remain the utmost priority to ensure vaccines will be accepted by the broader population. Novavax aims for 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses with expanded India deal

U.S. drug developer Novavax Inc said on Tuesday it was doubling its potential COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing capacity to two billion doses annually under an agreement with Serum Institute of India, sending its shares up about 7%. In August, Novavax signed a deal with Serum Institute, the world's largest producer of vaccines, to produce a minimum of one billion doses of its vaccine candidate, when approved, for low- and middle-income countries and India. What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Indian cases near 5 million WHO praises AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial pause

A World Health Organization official on Tuesday said that the decision by AstraZeneca to pause global trials of its experimental coronavirus vaccine after an unexplained illness showed the firm was prioritising safety. "This is what we want to see with trials, it is a well-run trial. Safety is always critical, it is crucial and they have looked at that in an appropriate manner," Margaret Harris told journalists in Geneva. Trump says not pressing U.S. government for coronavirus vaccine for political reasons

President Donald Trump on Tuesday told Fox News he is not pressuring the U.S. government for a vaccine against the deadly coronavirus for political reasons. "I'm not doing it for political reasons. I want the vaccine fast," said Trump, whose chances at re-election in November hinge on his response to the Covid-19 pandemic.