Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Health News Summary

"Even when the world is waiting for a vaccine - we won't take risky short-cuts here," Karliczek told a news conference in Berlin UK's creaking COVID-19 test system puts health services at risk Britain's testing system for COVID-19 was creaking on Tuesday as a bottleneck prevented people including medics from getting a test in a potential threat to key health services, health sector organisations said.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 18:30 IST
Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Germany won't take risky short-cuts on COVID-19 vaccines - minister

Germany will not take risky shortcuts when developing a vaccine against COVID-19, Research Minister Anja Karliczek said on Tuesday. "Even when the world is waiting for a vaccine - we won't take risky short-cuts here," Karliczek told a news conference in Berlin UK's creaking COVID-19 test system puts health services at risk

Britain's testing system for COVID-19 was creaking on Tuesday as a bottleneck prevented people including medics from getting a test in a potential threat to key health services, health sector organisations said. In an attempt to slow one of the highest coronavirus death tolls in the West, Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised in May to create a "world beating" system to test and trace people exposed to the virus. Netherlands hits new high for daily coronavirus cases: newspaper

The Netherlands recorded a daily record number of new coronavirus infections, an increase of 1,379 in 24 hours, the Volkskrant newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing national health authorities. The previous record was 1,335 from early April. The new rise took the increase over the past week to 9,194, 85% more than in the first week of September, the National Institute for Health (RIVM) said. Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will use his annual address to world leaders next week to push for a global ceasefire until the end of 2020 so countries can fight the coronavirus pandemic, but he said opportunities will be lost because presidents and prime ministers are not physically in New York. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS China coronavirus vaccine may be ready for public in November: official

Coronavirus vaccines being developed in China may be ready for use by the general public as early as November, an official with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said. China has four COVID-19 vaccines in the final stage of clinical trials. At least three of those have already been offered to essential workers under an emergency use programme launched in July. Germany grants BioNTech, CureVac $745 million to speed up COVID-19 vaccine work

Germany awarded $745 million in funding to biotech firms BioNTech and CureVac on Tuesday to speed up work on COVID-19 vaccines and expand German production capacity. In a warning against political pressure to rush the process, Research Minister Anja Karliczek stressed that safety should remain the utmost priority to ensure vaccines will be accepted by the broader population. Novavax aims for 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses with expanded India deal

U.S. drug developer Novavax Inc said on Tuesday it was doubling its potential COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing capacity to two billion doses annually under an agreement with Serum Institute of India, sending its shares up about 7%. In August, Novavax signed a deal with Serum Institute, the world's largest producer of vaccines, to produce a minimum of one billion doses of its vaccine candidate, when approved, for low- and middle-income countries and India. What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Indian cases near 5 million WHO praises AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial pause

A World Health Organization official on Tuesday said that the decision by AstraZeneca to pause global trials of its experimental coronavirus vaccine after an unexplained illness showed the firm was prioritising safety. "This is what we want to see with trials, it is a well-run trial. Safety is always critical, it is crucial and they have looked at that in an appropriate manner," Margaret Harris told journalists in Geneva. Trump says not pressing U.S. government for coronavirus vaccine for political reasons

President Donald Trump on Tuesday told Fox News he is not pressuring the U.S. government for a vaccine against the deadly coronavirus for political reasons. "I'm not doing it for political reasons. I want the vaccine fast," said Trump, whose chances at re-election in November hinge on his response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

UK says following court case of Zimbabwe journalist

Britains foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday he was following the court case in Zimbabwe of journalist Hopewell Chinono, who has been critical of President Emmerson Mnangagwas government.Following journalist Hopewell Chinonos cour...

Telangana Assembly adopts resolution against Centre's proposed new electricity amendment bill

Hyderabad, Sep 15 PTIThe Telangana Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution opposing the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020 proposed by the Centre, claiming it would hurt interests of farmers and the poor and take away the powers of states. Th...

Egypt cuts highways across pyramids plateau, alarming conservationists

Egypt is building two highways across the pyramids plateau outside Cairo, reviving and expanding a project that was suspended in the 1990s after an international outcry.The Great Pyramids, Egypts top tourist destination, are the sole surviv...

UP creates spl force with power to arrest without warrant, Cong dubs it as Rowlatt Act

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday notified the creation of a special force empowered to search any premises or arrest any person without any warrant or orders of a court, said an official. The move prompted a strong reaction from the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020