Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: IMA issues 7-day ultimatum to Maha on price cap move

IMA state president Dr Avinash Bhondave said the state government had capped rates at which services have to be rendered to COVID-19 patients by private hospitals while ignoring the steady rise in input costs, like clearing bio- medical waste, as well as purchase price of several items like PPE kits, N95 masks and oxygen cylinders. "We want rationalising of rates of health services extended to COVID-19 patients.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-09-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 20:05 IST
COVID-19: IMA issues 7-day ultimatum to Maha on price cap move

The Indian Medical Association on Tuesday said it would stop work and hand over hospitals to the Maharashtra government to operate if the latter does not reverse a price cap decision in seven days. IMA state president Dr Avinash Bhondave said the state government had capped rates at which services have to be rendered to COVID-19 patients by private hospitals while ignoring the steady rise in input costs, like clearing bio- medical waste, as well as purchase price of several items like PPE kits, N95 masks and oxygen cylinders.

"We want rationalising of rates of health services extended to COVID-19 patients. If the state government not review its decision of capping prices for services within seven days, then we will stop work and hand over our hospitals to the state government to run," he said. The price cap decision had made the situation unviable for private hospitals, he said, adding that the IMA was holding talks on the issue with the government and was also looking at legal remedies.

He also lashed out at the state bureaucracy claiming several COVID-19 combat steps recommended by the IMA during its meeting with state health minister Rajesh Tope were not implemented as yet. He claimed IMA recommendations like asking the FDA to standardise PPE kits and N95 masks have not been implemented yet, and blamed the bureaucracy for creating a shortage in supply of oxygen cylinders.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Thailand and World Bank hold online seminar on sustainable investments, ESG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9pm

Indias tally of COVID-19 cases surged past 50 lakh, the number of recoveries improved to more than 39 lakh, while the death toll crossed the 81,000 mark on TuesdayFollowing is a stateUT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in...

Sterlite Technologies to build optical fibre network for Airtel in 10 circles

Sterlite Technologies on Tuesday said it has teamed up with Bharti Airtel to build an optical fibre network for the telco across 10 telecom circles. The modern optical network will enable Airtel to deliver enhanced customer experience throu...

Fire erupts in building near Beirut's port, cause unclear

A fire broke out Tuesday in a downtown Beirut building near the citys port where an explosion last month killed nearly 200 people, injured thousands and left the citys residents traumatised. It was not immediately clear what caused the fire...

Investing over Rs 2,000 cr on electrification of models: TKM

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vice-Chairman Vikram Kirloskar on Tuesday confirmed that the company will invest over Rs 2,000 crore in the next 12 months, refuting a statement by a senior company official that it would stop further expansion in Ind...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020