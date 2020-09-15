Left Menu
AstraZeneca resumes COVID-19 vaccine trials in South Africa, health dept says

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 20:26 IST
AstraZeneca resumes COVID-19 vaccine trials in South Africa, health dept says

AstraZeneca has resumed COVID-19 vaccine trials in South Africa, more than a week after tests were paused due to serious side effects in a participant in Britain, an official at the country's Department of Health told Reuters on Tuesday. The move, confirmed to Reuters by director of affordable medicines in the health department, Khadija Jamaloodien, comes after the British drugmaker on Saturday got the go-ahead to restart trials in the UK, prompting Brazil to follow suit.

Tests remain on hold in the United States pending an investigation and the Serum Institute of India said it would restart its trials once it had permission from the Drugs Controller General of India.

