Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia approves first over-the-counter drug for COVID-19 drug

Russia has approved R-Pharm's Coronavir treatment for outpatients with mild to moderate COVID-19 infections and the antiviral drug could be rolled out to pharmacies in the country as soon as next week, the company said on Friday. Coronavir's approval follows the green light for another Russian COVID-19 drug, Avifavir, in May. Both are based on favipiravir, which was developed in Japan and is widely used as the basis for viral treatments.

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 17:19 IST
Russia approves first over-the-counter drug for COVID-19 drug

Russia has approved R-Pharm's Coronavir treatment for outpatients with mild to moderate COVID-19 infections and the antiviral drug could be rolled out to pharmacies in the country as soon as next week, the company said on Friday.

Coronavir's approval follows the green light for another Russian COVID-19 drug, Avifavir, in May. Both are based on favipiravir, which was developed in Japan and is widely used as the basis for viral treatments. R-Pharm's announcement is another sign Russia is pushing hard to take a global lead in the race against the virus. It is already exporting its COVID-19 tests and has clinched several international deals for supplies of its Sputnik-V vaccine.

R-Pharm said it received approval for Coronavir after Phase III clinical trials involving 168 patients with COVID-19. The drug was first approved for in-hospital use to treat COVID-19 in July, a government register showed.

Coronavir's trial was comparatively small. The European health regulator on Friday endorsed the use of the steroid dexamethasone in the treatment of COVID-19 patients after a study by UK researchers on several thousand patients. R-Pharm has started talks with pharmacies about orders, the company's spokeswoman said, with Coronavir supplies expected to be rolled out in the near future, possibly as soon as next week.

Coronavir is made at R-Pharm's facility in Yaroslavl, about 300 km (186 miles) northeast of Moscow. Avifavir has been available in hospitals since June but has yet to be supplied to pharmacies. (Writing by Katya Golubkova and Polina Ivanova Editing by David Clarke and David Goodman )

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

BJP holds discussion over passage of Agriculture Bills in Rajya Sabha

By Ashoke Raj The Bharatiya Janata Party BJP is facing tough hurdles from its own ally, Akali Dal, on passing Agriculture Bills 2020 in Lok Sabha, following which Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the NDA on Thursday.After r...

Huawei India Launches MatePad T8, the Best Affordable Tablet with Octa-Core Processor Under 10K

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir The Octa-Core tablet Huawei MatePad T8 is equipped with a 8-inch display, 2 GB RAM 32 GB memory, Ultra-slim bezels, and a phenomenal battery life of 5100 mAh The Huawei MatePad T8 also has advanced...

Int'l tribunal stays $5.8B fine on Pakistan in mining case

An international tribunal granted a stay pending a final decision on a 5.8 billion penalty imposed on Pakistan for denying a mining lease to an Australian company, an adviser to Pakistans prime minister said Friday. Pakistan had appealed th...

Denmark lowers limit on public gatherings to curb coronavirus spread

Denmark will lower the limit on public gatherings to 50 persons from 100 in order to curb a recent rise in new COVID-19 infections, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said at a press conference on Friday.Additionally, bars and restaurants acr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020