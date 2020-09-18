Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi LG calls for restrategising COVID-19 containment policy, unlocking measures, contact tracing

Emphasised on aggressive IEC campaign particularly in vernacular languages to engage stakeholders for ensuring Covid appropriate behaviour," Baijal said in a tweet. It was emphasised in the meeting that the focus of COVID-19 management in Delhi should be on containing transmission, strengthening medical infrastructure, improving recovery of patients and reducing fatalities, a senior government officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 20:53 IST
Delhi LG calls for restrategising COVID-19 containment policy, unlocking measures, contact tracing

Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday directed authorities to prepare a blueprint to restrategise containment policy, unlocking measures and aggressive contact tracing amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital. He was speaking at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot and other top officers attended the meeting. "Advised officials & experts to jointly prepare Blue Print for re-strategizing containment zone policy to reduce positivity & mortality rate. Emphasised on aggressive IEC campaign particularly in vernacular languages to engage stakeholders for ensuring Covid appropriate behaviour," Baijal said in a tweet.

It was emphasised in the meeting that the focus of COVID-19 management in Delhi should be on containing transmission, strengthening medical infrastructure, improving recovery of patients and reducing fatalities, a senior government officer said. The Lt Governor, who chaired the DDMA meeting, also directed the district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police for proper delineation and strict perimeter control of containment zones, active house-to-house surveillance with special focus on high risk management as per central government guidelines, he said. It was also directed that field officers will strictly ensure home isolation as per ICMR guideline, social distancing measures, wearing of masks and hygienic practices. The officers were also directed to take action against unauthorised weekly markets. It was advised to shift the weekly markets at larger, open spaces to ensure social distancing.

Delhi government's principal secretary (Health) made a detailed presentation on the COVID-19 situation in the city. He stated that there are a total of 2,34,701 confirmed cases, out of which, 1,98,103 patients have recovered, till September 18. At present, there are 31,721 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi. The Case Fatality Rate is 2.08 per cent, recovery rate 84.41 per cent, doubling rate 36.46 days and tests per million are 1,24,715 in the national capital, he said.

In order to augment ICU bed capacity for COVID-19 patients, 33 private hospitals have been directed to reserve 80 per cent of their total intensive care units (ICUs) or high dependency units (HDUs) beds for such patents, the official said.  These private hospitals have been allowed to temporarily increase their total bed capacity up to 30 per cent. The increased beds will only be utilised for COVID-19 patients, he said at the meeting.   In order to achieve behavioural changes among people in view of the pandemic, the officers were directed to go for aggressive campaigning and engaging youth, resident welfare associations and non-profit groups for the purpose. Management of vector-borne diseases like dengue and malaria were also reviewed during the meeting. The officers were directed for effective surveillance in identified vulnerable areas and ramp up preventive and preparatory measures.  They were also asked to ensure sufficient diagnostic kits, medicines and beds in the hospitals, officials added. PTI VIT BUN SRY

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: deal by European space agency for asteroid defence mission and more

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Over 16 lakh non-coronavirus patients treated in AIIMS, Centre-run hospitals post March 24: Govt

Over 16 lakh patients, who were not suffering from coronavirus, have been treated in AIIMS and central government-run hospitals after March 24, the Lok Sabha was informed on Friday. In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of...

Guatemalan president tests positive for new coronavirus

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei said Friday he has tested positive for the new coronavirus, but he told a local radio station he feels well. Giammattei, 64, has multiple sclerosis and uses canes to walk.The announcement came on th...

Phrangki Buam signs for FC Goa ahead of upcoming ISL

FC Goa has announced the signing of Phrangki Buam from Shillong Lajong. The 19-year-old midfielder has signed a three-year contract with the Gaurs. Making his senior debut on the national stage in the 201819 season of the I-League, the youn...

AIADMK takes stock of political development, convenes crucial executive committee on September 28

The ruling AIADMK on Friday took stock of the political developments including the possible release of V K Sasikala from prison in January 2021 and announced convening its executive committee meeting for a consultative process on the strate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020