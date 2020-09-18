Delhi LG calls for restrategising COVID-19 containment policy, unlocking measures, contact tracing

Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday directed authorities to prepare a blueprint to restrategise containment policy, unlocking measures and aggressive contact tracing amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital. He was speaking at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot and other top officers attended the meeting. "Advised officials & experts to jointly prepare Blue Print for re-strategizing containment zone policy to reduce positivity & mortality rate. Emphasised on aggressive IEC campaign particularly in vernacular languages to engage stakeholders for ensuring Covid appropriate behaviour," Baijal said in a tweet.

It was emphasised in the meeting that the focus of COVID-19 management in Delhi should be on containing transmission, strengthening medical infrastructure, improving recovery of patients and reducing fatalities, a senior government officer said. The Lt Governor, who chaired the DDMA meeting, also directed the district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police for proper delineation and strict perimeter control of containment zones, active house-to-house surveillance with special focus on high risk management as per central government guidelines, he said. It was also directed that field officers will strictly ensure home isolation as per ICMR guideline, social distancing measures, wearing of masks and hygienic practices. The officers were also directed to take action against unauthorised weekly markets. It was advised to shift the weekly markets at larger, open spaces to ensure social distancing.

Delhi government's principal secretary (Health) made a detailed presentation on the COVID-19 situation in the city. He stated that there are a total of 2,34,701 confirmed cases, out of which, 1,98,103 patients have recovered, till September 18. At present, there are 31,721 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi. The Case Fatality Rate is 2.08 per cent, recovery rate 84.41 per cent, doubling rate 36.46 days and tests per million are 1,24,715 in the national capital, he said.

In order to augment ICU bed capacity for COVID-19 patients, 33 private hospitals have been directed to reserve 80 per cent of their total intensive care units (ICUs) or high dependency units (HDUs) beds for such patents, the official said. These private hospitals have been allowed to temporarily increase their total bed capacity up to 30 per cent. The increased beds will only be utilised for COVID-19 patients, he said at the meeting. In order to achieve behavioural changes among people in view of the pandemic, the officers were directed to go for aggressive campaigning and engaging youth, resident welfare associations and non-profit groups for the purpose. Management of vector-borne diseases like dengue and malaria were also reviewed during the meeting. The officers were directed for effective surveillance in identified vulnerable areas and ramp up preventive and preparatory measures. They were also asked to ensure sufficient diagnostic kits, medicines and beds in the hospitals, officials added. PTI VIT BUN SRY