Poland reports record daily coronavirus cases

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 19-09-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 14:14 IST
Poland reported 1,002 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, according to the Health Ministry's Twitter account, the highest daily increase since the pandemic began.

The new record comes days after the authorities tightened conditions under which doctors are obliged to send patients for testing. Critics say the new rules may limit the number of people going for tests.

