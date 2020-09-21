UK at critical COVID-19 moment as trend goes in wrong direction
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is pondering additional COVID-19 restrictions as Britain is at a critical moment in the novel coronavirus outbreak with the trend going in the wrong direction. "We're certainly at a very critical moment this morning," Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told Sky. "We'll hear from others including the prime minister on the proposed next steps."Reuters | London | Updated: 21-09-2020 11:51 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 11:44 IST
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is pondering additional COVID-19 restrictions as Britain is at a critical moment in the novel coronavirus outbreak with the trend going in the wrong direction.
"We're certainly at a very critical moment this morning," Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told Sky. "It is clear that we are just a few weeks behind what we're seeing elsewhere in Europe."
"It is very important that we do everything we can to sort of bear down on this," Shapps said. "We'll hear from others including the prime minister on the proposed next steps."
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Grant Shapps
- Britain
- Europe
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
UK ex-PMs Blair, Major call for boycott of Boris Johnson’s Brexit bill plan
UK PM Boris Johnson wishes PM Modi on his 70th birthday
Former UK leaders unite to slam Boris Johnson on Brexit plan
UK PM Boris Johnson sends birthday wishes to ‘friend’ Modi
UK experiencing start of COVID-19 pandemic's second wave: Boris Johnson