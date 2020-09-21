Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greece reports 453 new coronavirus infections, new daily record

Greece reported 453 new cases of COVID-19 infections on Monday, a new daily record since the start of the coronavirus outbreak in the country. In a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus following a steady increase in COVID-19 cases, Greek authorities tightened restrictions for two weeks effective on Monday.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 21-09-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 22:47 IST
Greece reports 453 new coronavirus infections, new daily record

Greece reported 453 new cases of COVID-19 infections on Monday, a new daily record since the start of the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The latest jump in cases brought the total number of infections in Greece to 15,595 and 344 deaths since its first case surfaced in late February.

Of the new cases, 184 were due to an outbreak of COVID-19 infections at Greece's biggest migrant camp on Lesbos island, with 174 recorded in the greater Athens area, health authorities said. In a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus following a steady increase in COVID-19 cases, Greek authorities tightened restrictions for two weeks effective on Monday.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Mali's junta leader to be veep in transition government

The head of Malis military junta said Monday he will serve as the vice president in a transitional government that is supposed to bring about a return to democracy more than a month after a coup. The move is likely to be immediately rejecte...

One million people share hopes and fears for future with the UN

No matter where they came from, their background, age or gender, participants in the exercise were, the UN has said, remarkably unified in their vision of the future.Here are five key findings from the report published by the UN UNICEFGeoff...

Spain violated inclusive education right of child with disabilities, independent committee finds

The case, concerning Rubn, a child with Down syndrome, was brought before the Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in 2017 by the child and his father. Rubn was sent to a special education centre by Spanish authorities, desp...

France reports 5,298 new daily COVID-19 cases

French health authorities reported 5,298 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, down from the previous days increase of 10,569, while intensive care admissions were on the rise.There are traditionally fewer confirmed cases on Monday as les...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020