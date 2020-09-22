FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus
* Eikon users, see MacroVitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE * The European Medicines Agency has been in contact this month with 38 makers of potential COVID-19 vaccines, an official at the EU drugs regulator said. * British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will tell people on Tuesday to work from home where possible and will impose new curbs on bars and restaurants to tackle a swiftly accelerating second wave.Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 15:29 IST
The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 approached 200,000, while Mexico surpassed 700,000 confirmed cases although health authorities there said infection rates had slowed in the past two months.
DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
* For a U.S.-focused tracker with a state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.
EUROPE * The European Medicines Agency has been in contact this month with 38 makers of potential COVID-19 vaccines, an official at the EU drugs regulator said.
* British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will tell people on Tuesday to work from home where possible and will impose new curbs on bars and restaurants to tackle a swiftly accelerating second wave. * The Spanish government agreed with unions and business leaders to make employers cover home working expenses.
* The new Czech health minister said that tighter restrictions on bars and public events were imminent. * Plans for the controlled return of fans into U.K. sports stadiums from Oct. 1 are set to be postponed.
ASIA-PACIFIC * Late-stage Indian clinical trials of Russia's potential coronavirus vaccine could start in the next few weeks.
* India reported 75,083 new cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest daily tally in almost a month. * Australia's virus hotspot of Victoria reported a more than doubling in new infections, likely as a result of increased testing, while other states said border restrictions would be relaxed as case numbers dwindled.
* South Korea suspended free flu shots, disrupting plans to pre-emptively ease the burden on a healthcare system already strained by the coronavirus outbreak. * Indonesia reported its biggest daily rise in coronavirus deaths with 160 fatalities.
AMERICAS * Two Republican senators on Monday introduced legislation that would authorize $28.8 billion in payroll assistance to avoid thousands of airline industry layoffs set to begin on Oct. 1.
* Optimism that vaccines are on the way to end the pandemic has been a major factor in this year's U.S. stock resurgence. That will face a critical test in coming weeks, as investors await clinical data on whether they actually work. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA
* Pakistan started Phase III clinical trials for Chinese company Cansinobio's vaccine candidate. * Iraq is to bar entry to religious pilgrims just weeks ahead of a Shi'ite Muslim pilgrimage, which is the largest annual religious gathering in the world.
MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Russia expects to register a second potential vaccine by Oct. 15, the TASS news agency cited Russian consumer safety watchdog as saying.
* State-backed vaccine maker China National Biotec Group (CNBG) is hopeful of two of its vaccine candidates receiving conditional regulatory approval for general public use within the year. ECONOMIC IMPACT
* Europe's stock markets clawed back some ground on Tuesday, a day after rising second waves of the epidemic caused the region's biggest wipeout since June and drover investors back to government bonds. * Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said escalating COVID-19 cases in Britain threatened the outlook for Britain's economy and said the central bank was looking hard at how it could support the economy further.
* Germany may weather its pandemic-induced recession better than expected, private sector indicators suggested. (Compiled by Milla Nissi and Devika Syamnath; Edited by Subhranshu Sahu and Angus MacSwan)
ALSO READ
Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment from horse antibodies; Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully and more
China says can cooperate with U.S. journalists if Chinese media treated fairly in U.S.
Brakes of 100 Chinese faulty train compartments in Sri Lanka to be replaced: Govt
Iraq to reopen borders for trade, bring back sports and dining
Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial COVID and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully