Left Menu
Development News Edition

No shortage of oxygen supply for treatment of COVID-19 patients: Health Secy

As the requirement for oxygen support is one of the key treatment procedures for COVID-19 patients, the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday informed that the government has made all efforts to ensure the availability of oxygen supply in various states and districts across India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 19:04 IST
No shortage of oxygen supply for treatment of COVID-19 patients: Health Secy
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As the requirement for oxygen support is one of the key treatment procedures for COVID-19 patients, the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday informed that the government has made all efforts to ensure the availability of oxygen supply in various states and districts across India. Responding to a query about the oxygen availability during the weekly COVID-19 update in India, Bhushan added, "There is no hindrance in the transportation of oxygen movement (interstate and intra-state both). We are ensuring that no restriction is imposed on the movement of medical oxygen between States/UTs. We have made provision of 'Green Corridor' for Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) tankers within the cities in the day time. An Inter-ministerial Control Group has been created to monitor oxygen facility in real-time."

In the last media-briefing on the COVID-19 update, Bhushan mentioned that India's capacity for production of oxygen is slightly more than 6,900 metric tons per day. "States have to create a control room for oxygen facility. Micro-level management at the hospital level has to be looked after. The projected demand for oxygen and future planning also to be checked. For this, hospitals have been directed to ensure facility wise oxygen inventory management and advance planning for timely replenishment so that there are no stockouts," he added.

"Hospitals have to ensure timely payment of the due bills to the manufacturers and suppliers to maintain an uninterrupted supply of oxygen. Improve power supply infrastructure and ensure uninterrupted supply to Oxygen Manufacturing Units," the Health Ministry said. The Centre said that the hospitals have to improve storage capacity and identify MSME units whose storage capacity can be used to store oxygen.

"Undertake Oxygen Consumption Audit, ensure only cases requiring medical oxygenation are administered with oxygen and prevent leakages due to negligence of hospital staff and ensure proper disinfection of oxygen cylinders as per protocols while sending cylinders to fillers of Oxygen," the government said. The government also advised states to expedite the process of grant of licenses to produce medical oxygen to those already producing industrial oxygen. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

LS passes three labour codes amid boycott by Opposition

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed three labour codes amid boycott of the House proceedings by several Opposition parties, including the Congress, in protest against the suspension of eight Rajya Sabha members. Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar ...

Tropical Storm Beta stalls along Texas coast, brings floods

Tropical Storm Beta stalled out Tuesday along the Texas coast, flooding streets in Houston and Galveston hours after making landfall amid an unusually busy hurricane season. The storm made landfall late Monday just north of Port OConnor, Te...

The Better Home ropes in Dia Mirza as brand ambassador

Homecare products maker The Better Home on Tuesday said it has on boarded Bollywood actor Dia Mirza as its brand ambassador. Known for her strong stance on protecting our environment and wildlife, Dia has announced her brand partnership wit...

Morrisons expands strategic partnership with TCS

IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services TCS on Tuesday said its partnership with UK-based supermarket chain Morrisons has been expanded through a five-year contract. TCS has expanded its partnership with Morrisons through a five-year con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020