Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pandemic forces Nobel Foundation to cancel live prize ceremony

The prizes, due to be announced next month, will instead be handed out during a televised ceremony in December with laureates receiving their awards in their own countries. The Nobel Foundation had already cancelled the glittering banquet which marks the end of the annual festivities in December.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 22-09-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 19:23 IST
Pandemic forces Nobel Foundation to cancel live prize ceremony

The winners of this year's Nobel Prizes will not get their medals and diplomas presented to them at Stockholm's concert hall as usual due to the coronavirus pandemic, the award organisers said on Tuesday. The prizes, due to be announced next month, will instead be handed out during a televised ceremony in December with laureates receiving their awards in their own countries.

The Nobel Foundation had already cancelled the glittering banquet which marks the end of the annual festivities in December. It was the first time since 1956 that the banquet had been cancelled. "We had decided already in spring that we would not have a traditional prize ceremony," Nobel Foundation Chairman Lars Heikensten told news agency TT. "But we wanted to wait over summer to see what would happen before we communicated that."

He said that each laureate would receive their prize either at a Swedish embassy or the institution where they work. The ceremony for the high-profile Peace Prize takes place in Oslo as it is chosen by a Norwegian committee.

The prizes for achievements in science, literature and peace were created and funded in the will of Swedish dynamite inventor and businessman Alfred Nobel and have been awarded since 1901. More than 5,850 people in Sweden have died in the COVID-19 pandemic, far more in relation to the size of its population than in the rest of the Nordic region, though less than countries such as Britain and Spain.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

LS passes three labour codes amid boycott by Opposition

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed three labour codes amid boycott of the House proceedings by several Opposition parties, including the Congress, in protest against the suspension of eight Rajya Sabha members. Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar ...

Tropical Storm Beta stalls along Texas coast, brings floods

Tropical Storm Beta stalled out Tuesday along the Texas coast, flooding streets in Houston and Galveston hours after making landfall amid an unusually busy hurricane season. The storm made landfall late Monday just north of Port OConnor, Te...

The Better Home ropes in Dia Mirza as brand ambassador

Homecare products maker The Better Home on Tuesday said it has on boarded Bollywood actor Dia Mirza as its brand ambassador. Known for her strong stance on protecting our environment and wildlife, Dia has announced her brand partnership wit...

Morrisons expands strategic partnership with TCS

IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services TCS on Tuesday said its partnership with UK-based supermarket chain Morrisons has been expanded through a five-year contract. TCS has expanded its partnership with Morrisons through a five-year con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020