France tightens virus measures, unveils new "danger zones" map

"Should the sanitary situation worsen further in those areas, then a state of health emergency would be put in place", the minister said. Like other European countries where the infection rate has soared in the past month, France has been gradually tightening limits on public and private gatherings locally, hoping it will be enough to contain the disease and avoid a second national lockdown.

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2020 01:19 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 01:19 IST
France's health minister unveiled a map of coronavirus "danger zones" around the country on Wednesday and gave the hardest-hit local authorities, including that of Marseille, days to tighten restrictions or risk having a state of health emergency declared there. Olivier Veran told a news conference the country would be divided into zones by alert level with Marseille, the second-largest city, and the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe for now the only two areas put on the "maximum" alert level.

Paris and its suburbs but also the northern city of Lille, the southwestern town of Toulouse and six other cities were declared "reinforced danger zones", Veran added. "Should the sanitary situation worsen further in those areas, then a state of health emergency would be put in place", the minister said.

Like other European countries where the infection rate has soared in the past month, France has been gradually tightening limits on public and private gatherings locally, hoping it will be enough to contain the disease and avoid a second national lockdown. After a summer lull, President Emmanuel Macron's government has been keen to let local authorities adopt measures locally depending on the severity of COVID-19 outbreaks, rather than taking broad measures from the central government in Paris.

Several indicators are being taken into account to define the different danger levels presented by Veran: the number of infected people in general; the number of 65-and-over people infected; and the share of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units. Shortly after Veran spoke, French health authorities reported 13,072 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over 24 hours, the daily tally coming in above 13,000 for the third time in six days.

And, on a national level, the number of people in ICUs are around the 1,000 threshold, which is a 3-1/2-month high. In Paris and the other cities now labelled "reinforced danger zones", attendance at major events will be limited to 1,000 people from the 5,000 allowed now, pre-planned events such as student parties will be banned, and bars and restaurants will have to close at 10 pm at the latest.

Local officials representing the central government in different regions will have a couple of days to enforce these measures. Two government sources said Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo had strongly resisted restrictions on the opening hours of bars and cafes in the capital, arguing that this would be economically devastating for the sector.

Hidalgo's councillor in charge of health issues confirmed the mayor's resistance to the measures, on the grounds that they would not be sustainable over the long term. Among other measures, there will be a ban on public gatherings of more than 10 people and, in "maximum" alert level areas like Marseille, bars and restaurants will be closed from Saturday. (Additional reporting by Dominique Vidalon and Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Hugh Lawson)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Latest News

UK to host 'human challenge' trials for COVID-19 vaccines -FT

Britain is planning to host clinical trials where volunteers are deliberately infected with the new coronavirus to test the effectiveness of vaccine candidates, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people involved in the projec...

US STOCKS-Wall Street closes lower on fears of a slowing economy

Wall Streets main indexes fell sharply on Wednesday after data showing a cooling of U.S. business activity and the stalemate in Congress over more fiscal stimulus heightened concerns about the economy while the coronavirus pandemic remains ...

2 police officers arrested in Assam for taking bribe

Two police officers from thedistrict were arrested on Wednesday night by Assams vigilanceand anti-corruption cell for taking bribe, officials saidOfficer-in-Charge of Gauripur Police Station SatyajitBorthakur and Assistant Sub Inspector Abu...

COVID-19: Bengal govt extends period of austerity measures till March '21

The West Bengal government has decided to extend the period of austerity measures taken to meet the expenditure for tackling the coronavirus pandemic from this September to March 31 next year. The validity of this department memorandum spec...
