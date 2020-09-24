Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada will spend big to combat coronavirus, saying now is not the time for austerity

The administration of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, which has already unveiled hundreds of billions of dollars in aid for people and businesses, promised a plan to recover more than a million jobs lost during the crisis. The government made the commitments in the so-called Speech from the Throne, in which it outlined its plans and made clear the need to protect Canadians from COVID-19 as new cases spike, reaching 146,663 total cases and 9,234 deaths on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2020 03:05 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 03:05 IST
Canada will spend big to combat coronavirus, saying now is not the time for austerity

Canada's Liberal government, insisting on Wednesday that "this is not the time for austerity," promised major new investments and initiatives to help the country battle back from the coronavirus pandemic. The administration of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, which has already unveiled hundreds of billions of dollars in aid for people and businesses, promised a plan to recover more than a million jobs lost during the crisis.

The government made the commitments in the so-called Speech from the Throne, in which it outlined its plans and made clear the need to protect Canadians from COVID-19 as new cases spike, reaching 146,663 total cases and 9,234 deaths on Tuesday. One major element "is supporting people and businesses through this crisis as long as it lasts, whatever it takes," the government said, adding it would maintain a commitment to fiscal sustainability and economic growth.

"This is not the time for austerity," it said. "Canada entered this crisis in the best fiscal position of its peers." The range of promises and mentions of significant investments could upset markets showing signs of nervousness about a sharp rise in budget deficits and debt. Canada lost one of its coveted triple-A ratings in June when Fitch downgraded it for the first time, citing the spending.

The Canadian dollar extended its decline after details of the speech were published, touching 1.3384 to the U.S. dollar, or 74.72 U.S. cents. Ian Lee, associate professor of management at Ottawa's Carleton University, said the speech represented a "very high-risk bet" by Trudeau.

"He's gambling this massive increase in expenditures is going to generate very substantial growth," he said by phone. Spending measures already announced by the government this year mean Canada's budget deficit this fiscal year is forecast to hit C$343.2 billion ($253.4 billion), the largest since World War Two.

AT 'CROSSROADS' OF PANDEMIC The speech made clear that the first priority was tackling the pandemic. Canada is at a "crossroads" in the fight against a second surge of the infection, health officials said on Tuesday.

There have been an average of 1,123 cases reported daily over the past week, compared with a daily average of 380 cases in mid-August. Canadians are more worried about COVID-19 than they have been since April, an Abacus Data poll showed. Trudeau plans to address the nation at 6:30 p.m. (2230 GMT) on Wednesday on the urgency of fighting COVID-19.

The throne speech is a parliamentary measure of confidence and given that the Liberals only have a minority in the House of Commons, they will need the support of opposition legislators to avoid being toppled and plunging the country into an election. The left-leaning New Democrats - who had indicated they might vote in favor - said the proposals did not offer enough support to Canadians.

Party leader Jagmeet Singh said he did not want to force an election, adding his team would take "a lot of time" to decide what approach to take. A formal vote is likely next month. The Conservative Party, the largest opposition group, confirmed expectations that it would not back the government.

"We don't want to see more words. We need action," said Conservative deputy leader Candice Bergen. The Trudeau government said it was sticking to the goal of fighting climate change and promised money to retrofit buildings and make zero-emissions vehicles more widely available.

The Liberals also vowed to make significant investments in childcare and said they would extend an existing wage subsidy measure until next summer. The speech made no specific spending commitments or fiscal projections, some of which will be disclosed in a fiscal update later this year.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Tesla's value drops $50 billion as Musk's promised cheaper battery 3 years away

YouTube to automate restrictions on age-inappropriate content

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Trump lauds move by Kentucky governor to call up National Guard

U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed a decision by Kentuckys governor to call in the National Guard after prosecutors cleared police officers of criminal charges in the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black medical worker killed in March. Trump ...

COVID-19 smartphone app finally launches in England and Wales

England and Wales launch a COVID-19 smartphone app on Thursday, allowing users to trace contacts, check the local level of risk and record visits to venues such as pubs, four months after the technology was promised to the public. The NHS C...

Proposed Nicaragua law could muffle dissent

Nicaraguas governing party is pushing a bill that would require people, businesses and non-governmental groups that receive money from outside the country to register as foreign agents, saying it is an attempt to prevent foreign interferenc...

Trump says may or may not approve stricter FDA guidelines for COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he may or may not approve potentially new, more stringent standards for an emergency authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, saying such a move would appear...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020