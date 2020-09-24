Singapore to introduce special travel pass for senior executives

Singapore will introduce a new business travel pass for senior executives with regional or international responsibilities, as it announced that more COVID-19 restrictions will be eased. Travellers on this pass can choose to take a COVID-19 test in lieu of a stay-home notice when they return to Singapore, Channel News Asia reported. On Wednesday, Singapore authorities announced that more COVID-19 restrictions will be eased including allowing more people to return to the workplace, subject to conditions.

Among employees who are able to work from home, no more than half should return to the workplace at any point in time. In addition, employees should continue to work from home for at least half their working time, the Health Ministry said. Working from home will still remain the default mode of working, the ministry added.

Restrictions on worship services and wedding receptions will also be eased from October 3. Up to 100 attendees will be allowed at worship services and weddings, up from the current limit of 50. Authorities are also considering a trial to increase attendance limits at congregational services to up to 250 people, with five zones of 50 people each. On Wednesday, Singapore also raised the minimum age of children who need to wear masks from two to six years old.

However, health authorities said young children should be encouraged to continue wearing a mask or face shield, especially when they are in groups, to guard against COVID-19. Singapore recorded 15 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, including five imported, taking the national tally to 57,654, according to the Health Ministry.

There were no new cases from the community while the imported cases have been placed under stay-home notice (SHN). Three of the four imported cases, reported on Wednesday, came from India on September 11 while the other case was from Iran arriving here on September 11, the ministry said. With 29 patients being discharged from hospital on Wednesday, 57,291 people have recovered from the disease.

Thirty-six confirmed cases are still in hospital while 285 are isolated and cared for at community facilities..