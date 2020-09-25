Left Menu
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Britain recorded its highest number of daily cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, reflecting a second wave of the virus hitting the country, while Mexico was set to surpass 75,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser. * For a U.S.-focused tracker with a state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser.

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2020 02:28 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 02:18 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Britain recorded its highest number of daily cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, reflecting a second wave of the virus hitting the country, while Mexico was set to surpass 75,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with a state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

AMERICAS * The Canadian province of Ontario moved to limit COVID-19 testing as labs struggled to keep up with demand, and some doctors called for immediate restrictions on non-essential businesses.

* New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state will carry out its own review of coronavirus vaccines authorized or approved by the federal government due to concerns of politicization of the approval process. EUROPE

* A surge in COVID-19 cases in Europe risks becoming a deadly double epidemic of flu and coronavirus infections, EU health officials warned. * Spain's cumulative tally of confirmed coronavirus infections passed 700,000 on Thursday and authorities warned of tougher times ahead in the virus hotspot of Madrid.

* The number of people hospitalised in France for COVID-19 went above 6,000 for the first time in more than two months and the prime minister warned that the government could be forced to reconfine areas. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Myanmar reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, in a record daily rise. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Iran's death toll surpassed 25,000, the highest in the Middle East, with the total cases spiking to 436,319. * Israel tightened its lockdown after PM Benjamin Netanyahu said surging infections were pushing the nation to "the edge of the abyss".

* The UAE will resume issuing visas to foreign visitors to all seven of its regions from Thursday. * Oman said it would resume international flights on Oct. 1 with strict measures in place.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The scientific head of the U.S. government program designed to speed development of COVID-19 vaccines said he supports stricter rules to grant emergency use of new inoculations against the novel coronavirus. * China's Sinovac Biotech expects to begin analysing final-stage human trial data on its vaccine candidate this year.

* AstraZeneca is still waiting for the FDA to approve the restart of the clinical trial of its potential vaccine in the United States. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Wall Street rose on hopes of more economic stimulus but the gains were not enough to lift an index of stocks across the globe on Thursday, while the dollar was little changed. * Top Democrats in the House of Representatives are working on a $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package that lawmakers could vote on next week.

* The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly increased last week, supporting views the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic was running out of steam.

