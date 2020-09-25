BJP MLA asks Mizoram govt to send him outside for COVID-19 test

Lone BJP MLA in Mizoram Dr BD Chakma has asked the state government to refer him to some hospital outside the state for COVID-19 testing after his re- test sample tested positive despite him being asymptomatic for more than a week. Chakma wrote to Mizoram Health minister Dr R Lalthangliana and Health and Family Welfare board vice chairman Dr ZR Thiamsanga urging them that he should be referred to either Kolkata or Guwahati to cross check his swab samples after attending doctor informed him that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

"I have written to the health minister and health and family welfare board vice chairman on Thursday. I think state level COVID-19 expert team is discussing about it," he told PTI. Chakma said he was in a fix as his sample, which was collected on Tuesday for re-test has come out as positive on Thursday, despite no symptoms of COVID-19.

"I am very much in a fix. My RT-PCR test is still positive but without any signs and symptoms of COVID-19. Let the government decide on it then I will give a second thought after hearing the government opinion," he said. Chakma had first tested positive for COVID-19 on September 13 and was initially under observation at Zoram Medical College (ZMC), the only dedicated COVID-19 hospital in the state located about 16 km from Aizawl.

He was discharged from ZMC on September 17 to be under home isolation at MLA hostel, a designated Covid-19 care centre at Aizawl's Khatla locality..