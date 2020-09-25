Left Menu
New COVID-19 cases in England accelerating sharply - ONS survey

The Office for National Statistics looks to estimate infection numbers in the community beyond those who have been tested. The modelled estimate, based on samples of the population, suggests new cases of COVID-19 in England shot up to around 9,600 per day in the week to Sept.

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-09-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 17:27 IST
New COVID-19 cases in England accelerating sharply - ONS survey
The number of people in England with COVID-19 jumped by 73% in the week to Sept. 19, according to an official estimate that underscored the resurgence of the pandemic in Britain. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reintroduced some restrictions in a bid to subdue a second wave of infections ahead of winter.

Britain recorded its highest number of daily cases of COVID-19 on Thursday at 6,634, according to government data, reflecting that second wave but also a much higher level of testing than during the first wave. The Office for National Statistics looks to estimate infection numbers in the community beyond those who have been tested.

The modelled estimate, based on samples of the population, suggests new cases of COVID-19 in England shot up to around 9,600 per day in the week to Sept. 19, the ONS said, up from around 6,000 per day the previous week. The ONS said around 103,600 people in England had the disease during that week - equivalent to 1 in 500 people and far above the 59,800 in its estimate for the previous week.

"The estimate shows that the incidence rate for England has increased in recent weeks," the ONS said, highlighting the North West, Yorkshire and the Humber, London and North East as areas where infection rates were rising. London has been added to a national COVID-19 watchlist, London Councils, which represents the city's 32 boroughs and the City of London, said.

That means further localised restrictions, such as a ban on household mixing, could follow, although no additional measures have been introduced yet.

