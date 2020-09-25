Three more die of coronavirus in Ladakh, toll up to 54

Three more patients died of coronavirus in Ladakh, taking the death toll in the Union Territory to 54, officials said on Friday. While two COVID-related deaths were reported from Leh district, another patient breathed his last after testing positive for the virus in Kargil district, the officials said.

They said all the three deaths were reported on Thursday, taking the death toll to 54 -- 31 in Kargil and 23 in Leh. Out of 36 new cases, the officials said 33 were in Leh and three in Kargil, taking the total cases in the region to 3,969, out of which 2,893 patients have recovered till date, the officials said.

There are 1,022 active cases after 28 patients in Leh and 21 patients in Kargil were discharged after they were cured of the infection, the officials said. So far, 593 active cases are undergoing treatment in Leh while the rest of the 429 are in Kargil district.