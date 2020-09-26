Nagpur sees spike of 1,205 new COVID-19 cases; 38 more deaths
At least 1,205 new cases of COVID-19 were detected, while 38 patients died of the infection in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Saturday, an official said. The fresh infections have taken the count in the region to 74,231, the official said. With the latest casualties, the toll in the district has reached 2,340, of which 1,711 are from Nagpur city and 629 were reported from rural area and outside the district, he said.
With the latest casualties, the toll in the district has reached 2,340, of which 1,711 are from Nagpur city and 629 were reported from rural area and outside the district, he said. As many as 1,536 patients were discharged from hospitals, raising the number of recoveries to 56,616, he added.
