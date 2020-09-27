Following are the foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN14 UK-JOHNSON-INDIA British PM hails India's vaccine efforts in his UN General Assembly address London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a special reference to India's role in the manufacture and access to one of the most promising coronavirus vaccine candidates currently undergoing trials during his address to the United Nations (UN) General Assembly. FGN19 BANGLA-HASINA-INDIA Hasina stresses 'better cooperation' with neighbours as outgoing Indian envoy calls on Dhaka: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Sunday that the neighbours in South Asia should have "better cooperation" for benefit of their own people as outgoing Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Riva Ganguly Das made a farewell call on her.

FGN3 UNGA-PM-REAX WHO chief hails Modi's assurance of India's vaccine production prowess to help nations fight COVID-19 New York: World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurance that India will use its vaccine production capacity in helping nations fight COVID-19, saying the pandemic can be defeated only by mobilising resources for common good. FGN11 PAK-KAPOOR-HAVELI Pakistan's provincial KP government to buy ancestral houses of Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar Peshawar: The provincial government in Pakistan’s Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has decided to purchase the ancestral houses of legendary Bollywood actors Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar to conserve the historic buildings which are in dilapidated condition and facing demolition threat.

FGN9 AFGHAN-SIKHS-HINDUS Facing IS, last embattled Sikhs, Hindus leave Afghanistan Kabul: Afghanistan's dwindling community of Sikhs and Hindus is shrinking to its lowest levels. With growing threats from the local Islamic State affiliate, many are choosing to leave the country of their birth to escape the insecurity and a once-thriving community of as many as 250,000 members now counts fewer than 700..