Delhi records 1,984 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in nearly a month; tally over 2.73 lakh

Thirty-seven new fatalities have been recorded, taking the death toll to 5,272, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department on Monday. The tally of active cases stood at 27,123 down from 29,228 the previous day, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 22:10 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The national capital recorded 1,984 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest in nearly a month, as the infection tally mounted to over 2.73 lakh, while the death toll rose to 5,272. The relatively low count of fresh cases came out of the 36,302 tests conducted the previous day.

This is the lowest number of daily cases recorded in Delhi since August 31 when the national capital reported 1,358 cases. Since September 1, cases have been recorded in the range of over 2,000 to 4,473 on September 16, the highest single-day spike here till date. Thirty-seven new fatalities have been recorded, taking the death toll to 5,272, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department on Monday.

The tally of active cases stood at 27,123 down from 29,228 the previous day, it said. The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 5,235 on Sunday. The bulletin on Monday said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 5,272 and the total number of cases climbed to 2,73,098.

The number of containment zones in Delhi jumped to 2,465 on Monday from 2,380 on Sunday. The positivity rate on Monday stood at 5.47 per cent while the recovery rate was over 88 per cent, the bulletin said, adding that the case fatality rate stood at 1.93 per cent.

The Delhi government has significantly ramped up testing in the past few days. The number of tests conducted and corresponding fresh cases reported, ranged from 24,198 (2,312) on September 1 to 61,973 (4,071) on September 19.

The number of Rapid Antigen Tests conducted on Monday stood at 28,630 while the RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT tests figures were 7,672, in all adding to 36,302, according to the bulletin. The number of tests done per million, as on Monday, was over 1.55 lakh while the total number of tests done so far stood at over 29.61 lakh.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain held a meeting with medical directors and medical superintendents of all Delhi government hospitals to review the status of testing. Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev also held a review meeting with all district magistrates on COVID-19 management.

Since August 18, cases again have been coming in four-figure count in the city. According to the bulletin, out of the total number of 15,833 beds in COVID hospitals, 9,174 are vacant.

It said 1,242 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by persons under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights. The bulletin said 2,40,703 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

The number of people in home isolation further dropped to 16,679 compared to 17,291 the previous day.

