Left Menu
Development News Edition

Human remains found in clandestine graves in central Mexico

Dozens of fragments of human remains were discovered in clandestine graves in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato, Mexican authorities said on Monday, as violence rises in the conflict-torn state. Jose Gutierrez, head of the organization Building Community, said skeletal remains and entire corpses were found in plastic bags at two sites in Guanajuato. The state prosecutor's office said it had not yet determined the number of bodies in the newly discovered graves.

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2020 05:43 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 05:43 IST
Human remains found in clandestine graves in central Mexico

Dozens of fragments of human remains were discovered in clandestine graves in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato, Mexican authorities said on Monday, as violence rises in the conflict-torn state.

Jose Gutierrez, head of the organization Building Community, said skeletal remains and entire corpses were found in plastic bags at two sites in Guanajuato. "In some of the graves, there were bags with heads, torsos, legs, or smaller remains like rib bones and vertebrae," said Gutierrez, whose organization represents families whose loved ones have gone missing. The state prosecutor's office said it had not yet determined the number of bodies in the newly discovered graves. A source within the office, who preferred not to be named, told Reuters forensic examinations were under way.

Guanajuato has become one of the most violent regions of Mexico in recent years, amid a territorial dispute between drug cartels. The state recorded 2,250 homicides between January and August of this year, according to official data, a more than 25% increase over the same period last year.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Rs 6,790 crores released for YSR Cheyutha scheme: Andhra minister

Andhra Pradesh Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy on Monday said that Rs 6,790 crores have been released on September 11 for the YSR Cheyutha scheme, under which women are given Rs 18,750 cash for handholding for their business needs. Am...

Huawei's Meng back in Canada court as lawyers fight bid to extradite her to U.S.

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou returned to a Canadian court on Monday to fight extradition to the United States, with her lawyers arguing she only needed to show supporting evidence to add an allegation of U...

New wildfire in North California forces nearly 50,000 to evacuate

Washington US, September 29 ANIXinhua A fast-moving wildfire that burned across Northern Californias Napa and Sonoma counties early Monday morning has forced nearly 50,000 residents to flee, according to the California Department of Forestr...

Indian Railways rolls out user depot module across Western Railway

Indian Railways has rolled out User Depot Module UDM developed by Centre for Railway Information Systems CRIS digitally across all user depots of Western Railway. User Depot Module UDM developed by CRIS Centre for Railway Information System...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020