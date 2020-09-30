Health News Roundup: India's coronavirus infections surge to 6.23 million; Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine appears safe, shows signs of working in older adults: study

Results from an early safety study of Moderna Inc's coronavirus vaccine candidate in older adults showed that it produced virus-neutralizing antibodies at levels similar to those seen in younger adults, with side effects roughly on par with high-dose flu shots, researchers said on Tuesday. The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, offers a more complete picture of the vaccine's safety in older adults, a group at increased risk of severe complications from COVID-19.

Mexico's confirmed coronavirus cases up to 738,163, health ministry says

Mexico's confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 738,163 on Tuesday, according to updated data from the health ministry, along with a total reported death toll of 77,163. Authorities reported 4,446 new cases along with 560 deaths on Tuesday, but the true figures are likely significantly higher due to little testing.

Regeneron says its COVID-19 treatment reduces viral levels, improves symptoms

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc on Tuesday said its experimental two-antibody cocktail reduced viral levels and improved symptoms in non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients, enhancing its chances of becoming a treatment for the disease that has killed over a million people worldwide. "We hope these data will support an EUA" (emergency use authorization) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Regeneron Chief Scientific Officer George Yancopoulos said on a conference call.

Canada expects to approve new COVID-19 tests soon, government official says

Health Canada expects to authorize new antigen tests for COVID-19 soon, a senior government official said on Tuesday, in an effort to provide additional testing as a second wave of novel coronavirus infections overwhelms laboratories. Antigen tests can provide rapid results outside of a lab, but may be less accurate than some lab-based diagnostic tests. They are already widely used in the United States and elsewhere.

U.S. CDC reports 204,598 coronavirus deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reported 7,129,313 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 33,891 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 270 to 204,598. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on Sept. 28, compared with its previous report a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/33XxDcR)

Lonza confident of 2020 target for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine supply

Lonza is confident that U.S. and Swiss plants it is building to help make Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine candidate will be ready for commercial production this year, executives at the Swiss company said on Tuesday. New production lines at Lonza's site in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, aim to start making vaccine ingredients in November, while three lines in Visp, deep in a valley in the Swiss Alps - to supply 300 million vaccine doses annually - should begin delivering by December.

India's coronavirus infections surge to 6.23 million

India's coronavirus case tally surged to 6.23 million after it reported 80,472 new infections in the last 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed on Wednesday. Deaths from coronavirus infections rose by 1,179 in the last 24 hours to 97,497, the ministry said.

CureVac plans global late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial in fourth quarter

Germany's CureVac NV said on Tuesday it has started a mid-stage study testing its experimental coronavirus vaccine and plans to begin a decisive global trial with about 30,000 volunteers in the fourth quarter. The company's U.S.-listed shares rose 10% to $49.66 in extended trading.

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

World Bank President David Malpass said he was seeking board approval for a $12 billion coronavirus vaccine financing plan to help poor and developing countries secure vaccine doses, as part of the $160 billion coronavirus aid financing pledged by the bank.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS New York City imposes mask fines as positive test rate climbs

New York City's mayor on Tuesday threatened to fine anyone caught in public without a mask, and the Walt Disney Co said it would lay off some 28,000 employees as its flagship California theme park remains closed during the coronavirus pandemic. More than 205,000 people have died in the United States and nearly 7.2 million people have been infected since the pandemic began in March, according to a Reuters tally.