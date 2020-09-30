Left Menu
Development News Edition

Czech gov't plans state of emergency to impose stricter COVID-19 curbs

The Czech government plans to declare a state of emergency from Monday, allowing it to put stricter limits on public gatherings and shut schools to stop the spread of the new coronavirus from overwhelming the health system. The country of 10.7 million reported 1,965 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the fourth straight day below 2,000 after a recent surge, Health Ministry data showed on Wednesday.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 30-09-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 15:18 IST
Czech gov't plans state of emergency to impose stricter COVID-19 curbs
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Czech government plans to declare a state of emergency from Monday, allowing it to put stricter limits on public gatherings and shut schools to stop the spread of the new coronavirus from overwhelming the health system.

The country of 10.7 million reported 1,965 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the fourth straight day below 2,000 after a recent surge, Health Ministry data showed on Wednesday. The country has seen Europe's second largest jump in cases of the novel coronavirus, behind Spain.

The state of emergency itself does not mean any draconic steps but gives the government more power to limit activities including businesses. "The main reason is to be able to take measures that will help arrest the rocketing increase that was here and that threatens the capacity of our health facilities," Health Minister Roman Prymula told parliament.

The R number, showing how many people are likely to get infected by one person, has dropped to around 1.2, from about 1.6 earlier this month. Prymula said he was proposing public events would be limited to 20 people outside and 10 inside but the government would not close restaurants, bars or shops, nor limit movement like it did in the spring. Theatres would stay open, without musical performances.

Secondary schools would be closed as of Monday, in additional to universities that have mostly gone online. Medical students may be called to help in hospitals. The measures should be in place for two weeks.

The cabinet will meet on Wednesday afternoon to discus the state of emergency and the measures. Prymula said there were 976 people in hospitals with COVID-19, up from 172 a month ago.

He said there were enough hospital beds at the moment but further increases required reorganisation of care and postponing non-urgent procedures. Infections among medical staff also affected capacity, he said. The number of doctors currently infected has jumped sixfold this month to 394 and risen sevenfold among nurses, according to the Medical Chamber.

The Czech Republic was fast in March to shut shops, schools and restaurants, keeping cases and deaths down. But it eased restrictions in the summer in response to popular demand. As of Wednesday, there were 636 COVID-19 deaths, up 50% just in September. Of a total 67,843 cases, 34,448 remain active.

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

If Sanju is consistent in this edition, he will play all formats for India soon: Shane Warne

Sanju Samson is peerless when it comes to talent quotient and Shane Warne hopes the flamboyant Rajasthan Royals batsman has a consistent 2020 IPL and establishes himself across formats in the Indian team. The clamour to have the enormously ...

Gauhati HC issues notices to Centre, Assam govt, OIL for drilling inside forest

Gauhati High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the Centre, Assam government, Oil India and different agencies in a case related to granting permission to the PSU to drill seven wells inside Dibru-Saikhowa National Park, which is adjacent...

Historic verdict, should bring an end to issue: MM Joshi on Babri case judgement

Former Union minister and BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi Wednesday termed historic a special CBI court verdict acquitting all the 32 accused, including him, in the Babri masjid demolition case. I will say only one thing Jai Jai Shri Ram, S...

Lawyer for Flynn says she updated Trump on status of case

A lawyer for former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn told a judge Tuesday that she recently updated President Donald Trump on the case and asked him not to issue a pardon for her client. The attorney, Sidney Powe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020