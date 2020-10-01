Left Menu
Nepal’s COVID-19 caseload nears 80,000

Nepal's coronavirus caseload on Thursday reached 79,728 as the Ministry of Health and Population confirmed 1,911 new cases, officials said. Kathmandu Valley alone reported 943 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

Nepal's coronavirus caseload on Thursday reached 79,728 as the Ministry of Health and Population confirmed 1,911 new cases, officials said. The 1,911 new cases were detected after conducting Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests on 12,444 swab samples through various laboratories across the country, Health Ministry spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam said.

So far, 1,033,947 people have gone through the PCR tests in the country. Kathmandu Valley alone reported 943 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. At present, 21,830 active patients are undergoing treatment at various isolation centres and health facilities.

Of the total cases so far, 57,389 people have recovered and 509 died from coronavirus. In the past 24 hours, 961 people have been discharged whereas 11 deaths reported. Nepal's current recovery rate is around 72 per cent.

