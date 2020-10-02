Left Menu
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 206,402 coronavirus deaths; China reports 10 COVID-19 cases vs. 11 a day earlier and more

Czech Republic reports 3,493 coronavirus cases, highest daily count The Czech Republic recorded 3,493 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest daily count since the global pandemic reached the country in March, data by the Health Ministry showed on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2020 10:37 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 10:29 IST
Representative picture. Image Credit: Unsplash

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

U.S. CDC reports 206,402 coronavirus deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday reported 7,213,419 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 45,342 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,030 to 206,402. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Sept. 30, compared with its previous report a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/3kZDvsN)

U.S. HHS announces further $20 billion funding to healthcare providers

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday announced a fresh round of $20 billion funding for frontline healthcare providers dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. The new allocation will take into account financial losses and changes in operating expenses caused by the coronavirus, the agency said, adding that providers that have already received relief fund payments can also apply for more funds.

U.S. coronavirus cases rise month-over-month in 27 states in September, led by Wisconsin

New cases of COVID-19 rose in 27 out of 50 U.S. states in September compared with August, led by an increase of 111% in Wisconsin, according to a Reuters analysis. The Midwest states of North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin all saw cases surge more than 50% month-over-month, as did Montana, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming. https://graphics.reuters.com/HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ygdvzkaerpw/

Mainland China reports 10 COVID-19 cases vs. 11 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Oct. 1, down from 11 a day earlier, the country's health authority reported on Friday. The National Health Commission said in a statement all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not count as confirmed COVID-19 cases, rose to 33 from 10 a day earlier.

Coal baron Murray seeks U.S. benefits to treat his black lung disease - report

U.S. coal baron Robert Murray, whose company Murray Energy filed for bankruptcy last year, has applied for federal benefits to treat his black lung disease after opposing more stringent coal dust regulations for years, according to report by West Virginia public radio. Murray, an ally of President Donald Trump, filed a claim with the Department of Labor seeking to access federal benefits to treat his disease, which is caused by prolonged exposure to coal dust, Ohio Valley ReSource - a National Public Radio affiliate, reported on Thursday.

Pandemic risks overwhelming Wisconsin as New York 'hot spots' heat up

Wisconsin, where U.S. President Donald Trump will hold rallies over the weekend, registered a record increase in new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, while New York state reported a worrisome uptick of positive coronavirus tests in 20 'hot spots.' The 3,000 new infections reported in Wisconsin fanned fears that the sheer number of new patients could overwhelm hospitals. Florida, which has four times as many people as Wisconsin, reported 2,628 new cases on Thursday.

Argentina's coronavirus death toll leaps above 20,000 as new data added

Argentina's coronavirus death toll leapt above 20,000 on Thursday as a large number of previously untallied fatalities were added to the total, emphasizing how the country has gone from regional role model to one of the worst-hit in the world. The South American nation, which slowed the spread of the virus with a strict lockdown in March, reported 14,001 new COVID-19 cases to take the total confirmed infections to 765,002, one of the 10 highest in the world.

Czech Republic reports 3,493 coronavirus cases, highest daily count

The Czech Republic recorded 3,493 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest daily count since the global pandemic reached the country in March, data by the Health Ministry showed on Friday. The overall number of confirmed cases grew to 74,255 in the country of 10.7 million, where 678 people have died in connection with the illness.

Six months after shutting its borders, Australia to allow New Zealanders to enter

Australia will within weeks allow residents of New Zealand to enter the country without having to quarantine, Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said on Friday, as Canberra seeks to revive its ailing economy as COVID-19 cases begin to slow. Australia in March closed its borders to all non-citizens and permanent residents to slow the spread of COVID-19.

India's coronavirus infections rise to 6.39 million

India's coronavirus case tally climbed to 6.39 million after it reported 81,484 new infections in the last 24 hours, while related deaths were just shy of 100,000 mark, data from the health ministry showed on Friday. Deaths from coronavirus infections rose by 1,095 in the last 24 hours to 99,773, the ministry said.

