Russia calls for examining U.S. moves "against the WHO"

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 05-10-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 18:08 IST
The World Health Organization (WHO) Image Credit: ANI

Russia called on Monday for an evaluation of the legal and financial repercussions of the Trump administration announcing the U.S. withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO) next July. Russia's delegation, addressing a two-day meeting of WHO's Executive Board, said: "We need to analyse legal procedures and administrative and financial procedures regarding steps taken by the United States against the WHO."

The United States will not pay some $80 million it owes the WHO and will instead redirect the money to help pay its United Nations bill in New York, a U.S. official said on Sept 2.

