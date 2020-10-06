Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden urges Trump to support nationwide mask mandate

“My prayers continue to be with the president and the First Lady for their health and safety as they are like so many American families who are dealing with COVID-19,” Biden said at a campaign event in the swing state of Florida.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-10-2020 03:44 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 03:44 IST
Biden urges Trump to support nationwide mask mandate

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Monday urged President Donald Trump to support a nationwide mask mandate to effectively launch a fight against the coronavirus pandemic. “My prayers continue to be with the president and the First Lady for their health and safety as they are like so many American families who are dealing with COVID-19,” Biden said at a campaign event in the swing state of Florida. Last Thursday, Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19. The president was admitted to a military hospital for necessary treatment. “I was glad to see the president speaking and recording videos over the weekend. Now that he's busy tweeting campaign messages, I would ask him to do this listen to scientists. Support masks,” Biden said hours before Trump is scheduled to be discharged from the hospital.

Requesting Trump to support a nationwide mandate that requires masks in every federal building and facility, Biden said, "Urge every governor and mayor to do the same. We know it saves lives." "His administration just rejected a mask mandate for public transportation on Friday. I believe that was wrong and not very rational," the former vice president added. Biden, who as per latest polls, has widened his lead over Trump by double digits, has been an ardent advocate of making masks mandatory nationwide. This he argues will save a lot of lives. Experts say that universal masking could have saved 100000 lives between now and January, he said. "You know I backed that mandate months ago; he should back it now," Biden said. “Since the president entered the hospital on Friday, more than 100,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID and this week at least 5,000 more will die in many states. I hope the president's recovery is swift and successful but our nation's COVID-19 crisis is far far from over,” he added. Nearly 210,000 Americans have died due to the virus so far with about 7.5 million contracting the infection. This pandemic and the economic collapse have hit the Hispanic communities hard, Biden said. Biden said some economists are calling this a K-shaped recovery. It means essential workers, so many of whom are Hispanic who have sacrificed to keep us going through this pandemic, are being left behind by the most unequal recovery in the modern American history, Biden said. While workers are struggling, it's true the top 100 billionaires in America have done pretty well, making an additional USD300 billion since the COVID-19 broke out, said the former vice president.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Trump returns to White House hard hit by coronavirus

President Donald Trump returned to the White House on Monday after a three-night hospital stay for treatment for COVID-19, facing a staff hit by a wave of infections and a campaign further shadowed by the pandemic four weeks before Election...

HIGHLIGHTS-Soccer-Transfer deadline day moves

Latest news and highlights from Europes top football leagues on transfer deadline day all times GMT2230 MAN UNITED SIGN URUGUAYAN TEENAGER PELLISTRI Manchester United have completed their fourth deal of deadline day, bringing in 18-year-old...

Soccer-United sign four, Partey joins Gunners and Bayern make double move

Manchester United made four signings on transfer deadline day, including Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani while European champions Bayern Munich strengthened with two new arrivals. But the biggest single move of the final day of deal-making w...

Mike Pence, Kamala Harris all set for vice-presidential debate on Wednesday

Vice President Mike Pence and his Democratic challenger Senator Kamala Harris are all set for a debate in the Sal Lake City of Utah on Wednesday. This will be for the first time in the American history that an Indian origin person will be t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020