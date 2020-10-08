Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha govt to provide compensation to families of COVID Warriors who died on duty

"As many as 60 COVID Warriors including health service staff, police, teachers and others laid down their lives while on COVID management duty and became martyrs," an official release issued by the Chief Ministers Office said. However, it said: The state had sent the list of 60 martyrs to the Government of India for giving compensation assistance of Rs 50 lakh as per the announcement, but the Centre accepted only 1 case." The meeting also resolved that the state government will again move the Centre again to seek compensation amount for the remaining 59 martyrs families.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-10-2020 01:12 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 00:42 IST
Odisha govt to provide compensation to families of COVID Warriors who died on duty
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Odisha government on Wednesday said it will provide compensation to the families of COVID Warriors who died on duty in the state. This was decided at the review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, an official said.

Though the Centre had earlier announced to make provision of Rs 50 lakh compensation for each family sacrificing a member in the fight against COVID-19, it accepted only one death case from Odisha, the official said. "As many as 60 COVID Warriors including health service staff, police, teachers and others laid down their lives while on COVID management duty and became martyrs," an official release issued by the Chief Ministers Office said.

However, it said: The state had sent the list of 60 martyrs to the Government of India for giving compensation assistance of Rs 50 lakh as per the announcement, but the Centre accepted only 1 case." The meeting also resolved that the state government will again move the Centre again to seek compensation amount for the remaining 59 martyrs families. As over 2.10 lakh patients have so far recovered from the disease, Patnaik asked authorities to stress on the better health of the COVID-19 cured persons.

Of the states total 29,770 active COVID-19 cases now, 78 per cent of patients are in home isolation. The chief minister directed the health department to remain in contact with the patients undergoing treatment at homes and in hospitals. While the recovery rate at the national level remains at 85 per cent, it is 89 per cent in Odisha. The fatality rate in Odisha stands at 0.40 per cent, additional chief secretary health and family welfare P K Mohapatra said.

Chief Secretary A K Tripathy said the government has already made provision of one lakh anti-viral medicines among the patients in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri. Patnaik also asked officials to stress on the awareness campaign on the pandemic as the disease may spread during the festive season.

TRENDING

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Science News Roundup: Virus-hunting trio win Nobel for hepatitis C discovery; Musk's SpaceX wins Pentagon award for missile tracking satellites and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Singer Johnny Nash dead at 80; South Korean retail investors bid over $50 billion to win coveted shares in BTS label and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Sacred Games Season 3 to focus on Sartaj’s success, what more we know

Is there any chance for Sacred Games Season 3 This third season is one of the highly anticipated Indian web television fans have been waiting for the last one year.Netflix India has remained tight-lipped on the renewal of Sacred Games Seaso...

Cocaine-laden plane crashes in Mexico after airborne pursuit

A light aircraft carrying almost half a tonne of cocaine crashed in central Mexico after a high-speed airborne chase with authorities, and two people aboard died, the defense ministry said on Wednesday. Mexican military helicopters intercep...

Report reveals linkages between human trafficking and forced marriage

The agency has published a report which documents the interlinkages between trafficking in persons and marriage, and provides steps for governments and other authorities to strike back. This is the first publication that looks at the issu...

Odisha govt to provide compensation to families of COVID Warriors who died on duty

The Odisha government on Wednesday said it will provide compensation to the families of COVID Warriors who died on duty in the state. This was decided at the review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, an official said.Though t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020