Odisha govt to provide compensation to families of COVID Warriors who died on duty

The Odisha government on Wednesday said it will provide compensation to the families of COVID Warriors who died on duty in the state. This was decided at the review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, an official said.

Though the Centre had earlier announced to make provision of Rs 50 lakh compensation for each family sacrificing a member in the fight against COVID-19, it accepted only one death case from Odisha, the official said. "As many as 60 COVID Warriors including health service staff, police, teachers and others laid down their lives while on COVID management duty and became martyrs," an official release issued by the Chief Ministers Office said.

However, it said: The state had sent the list of 60 martyrs to the Government of India for giving compensation assistance of Rs 50 lakh as per the announcement, but the Centre accepted only 1 case." The meeting also resolved that the state government will again move the Centre again to seek compensation amount for the remaining 59 martyrs families. As over 2.10 lakh patients have so far recovered from the disease, Patnaik asked authorities to stress on the better health of the COVID-19 cured persons.

Of the states total 29,770 active COVID-19 cases now, 78 per cent of patients are in home isolation. The chief minister directed the health department to remain in contact with the patients undergoing treatment at homes and in hospitals. While the recovery rate at the national level remains at 85 per cent, it is 89 per cent in Odisha. The fatality rate in Odisha stands at 0.40 per cent, additional chief secretary health and family welfare P K Mohapatra said.

Chief Secretary A K Tripathy said the government has already made provision of one lakh anti-viral medicines among the patients in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri. Patnaik also asked officials to stress on the awareness campaign on the pandemic as the disease may spread during the festive season.