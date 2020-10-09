Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepal’s COVID-19 cases cross 100,000-mark

Meanwhile, the Nepal government has decided to allow tourists, who tested negative for coronavirus 72 hours before their departure, to visit the country without having to quarantine at a hotel for seven days, an official at the Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation said on Friday.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 09-10-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 18:58 IST
Nepal’s COVID-19 cases cross 100,000-mark

Nepal’s COVID-19 cases crossed 100,000 on Friday after 2,059 new coronavirus infections were detected in a single day across the country, a senior health ministry official said. The country has also seen 10 new coronavirus-related deaths, taking the number of fatalities to 600.

During a virtual press meet, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, Jageshwar Gautam, said that 2,059 new cases of coronavirus were detected, pushing the national tally to 100,676. The official said a total of 13,279 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The Kathmandu Valley, which has emerged as a hot spot for the deadly virus, recorded 1,409 cases in one day. Gautam said a total of 1,680 persons, who had earlier tested positive for the virus, were discharged after their full recovery in the last 24 hours. With this, the number of COVID-19 patients discharged after recovery has reached 73,023.

There are currently 27,053 corona active patients undergoing treatment at various isolation centres and health facilities across the country. Meanwhile, the Nepal government has decided to allow tourists, who tested negative for coronavirus 72 hours before their departure, to visit the country without having to quarantine at a hotel for seven days, an official at the Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation said on Friday. However, the tourists will have to take an antigen test immediately upon arrival at the Tribhuvan International Airport, the senior officer said.

The government has also decided to waive COVID-19 insurance of USD 5,000 for tourists. The travellers must assure that their medical costs would be covered by themselves or the agency handling their visit. The government has decided to resume operation of international flights to and from Kathmandu starting from October 17.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Trump plans return to campaign trail, awaits 'negative' COVID-19 test

Republican President Donald Trump prepared on Friday to return to the campaign trail with two potential rallies at the weekend after his COVID-19 diagnosis sidelined him for a week in the White House race against Democratic nominee Joe Bide...

New agri reforms will encourage youths to opt for career in farming: Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh Friday said the new farm-related reforms effected by the Centre will benefit young agricultural entrepreneurs and encourage them to opt for a career in farming. During an interaction with farmers, sarpanches an...

BJP takes out candle light march demanding CBI probe into Manish Shukla's murder

The BJP on Friday took out a candle light procession from Barrackpore to Titagarh in North 24 Parganas district to press for a CBI probe into the murder of its youth wing leader Manish Shukla. The rally proceeded from Barrackpore to a BJP p...

Kolkata East-West Metro's Howrah-bound tunnel complete

A critical part of the East-West Metros construction was completed on Friday with one of the two tunnels connecting Howrah to Salt Lake via Kolkata under the Hooghly river finished as the boring machine reached Sealdah, an official said. TB...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020