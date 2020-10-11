Udupi MLA tests positive for coronavirus

Udupi MLA Raghupati Bhat hastested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to aprivate hospital

Giving the information in a tweet, Bhat said "I havetested positive for Covid-19. On the advice of doctors, I havegotten admitted to hospital. As I am under treatment, I willnot be able to respond to calls from the public for a fewdays. Forgive me." Bhat asked all those who came in contact with him inthe last four to five days to take care and go intoquarantine.