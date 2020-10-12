Kremlin says Russia able to be flexible in COVID-19 response despite surge

Kremlin says Russia able to be flexible in COVID-19 response despite surgeReuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-10-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 15:09 IST
The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia could afford to be more flexible in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic than earlier this year when it imposed a lockdown.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia had more room for manoeuvre this time round because of better available treatment methods, more hospital beds, and a tried and tested system in place to tackle the virus.
Russia, which has no lockdown currently, recorded a new record increase in coronavirus cases on Sunday. Earlier on Monday, new cases remained close to that level.
