Poland's PM in quarantine after virus contact

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki says he'll quarantine after he met last week with a person who tested positive for the coronavirus.

PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 13-10-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 19:13 IST
Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki says he'll quarantine after he met last week with a person who tested positive for the coronavirus. In a video message, Morawiecki says his government was working as usual. He urged the citizens to observe social distancing, wear masks and disinfect hands.

A nation of 38 million, Poland has had a sharp spike in new registered case of coronavirus infections, with 5,068 cases reported Tuesday and 63 deaths. In the summer, the new daily cases were around 600. But the numbers started rising quickly after vacation. Some doctors say the chronically underfunded health care system may give in if the current rate of new cases continues.

