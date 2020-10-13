Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-10-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 20:02 IST
COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The case of a man in the United States infected twice with COVID-19 shows there is much yet to learn about immune responses and also raises questions over vaccination, scientists said on Tuesday. The 25-year-old from Reno, Nevada, tested positive in April after showing mild symptoms, then got sick again in late May with a more serious bout, according to a case report in the Lancet Infectious Diseases medical journal.

The report was published just hours after U.S. President Donald Trump, who was infected with COVID-19 and hospitalised earlier this month, said he believes he now has immunity and felt "so powerful". Scientists said that while known incidences of reinfection appear rare - and the Nevada man has now recovered - cases like his were worrying. Other isolated cases of reinfection have been reported around the world, including in Asia and Europe.

In the Netherlands, the National Institute for Public Health confirmed on Tuesday that an 89-year-old Dutch woman, also sick with a rare form of bone marrow cancer, had recently died after contracting COVID-19 for a second time. Dutch media said this was the first known case worldwide of a death after SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus reinfection.

'IMPLICATIONS FOR VACCINATION' "It is becoming increasingly clear that reinfections are possible, but we can't yet know how common this will be," said Simon Clarke, a microbiology expert at Britain's Reading University.

"If people can be reinfected easily, it could also have implications for vaccination programmes as well as our understanding of when and how the pandemic will end." The Nevada patient's doctors, who first reported the case in a non peer-reviewed paper in August, said sophisticated testing showed that the virus strains associated with each bout of infection were genetically different.

"These findings reinforce the point that we still do not know enough about the immune response to this infection," said Paul Hunter, a professor in medicine at Britain's University of East Anglia. Brendan Wren, a professor of vaccinology at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, said the Nevada case was the fifth confirmed example of reinfection worldwide.

"The demonstration that it is possible to be reinfected by SARS-CoV-2 may suggest that a COVID-19 vaccine may not be totally protective," he said. "However, given the (more than) 40 million cases worldwide, these small examples of reinfection are tiny and should not deter efforts to develop vaccines." World Health Organization spokesman Tarik Jasarevic concurred that the U.S. case underlined what was unknown about immunity. "And this also really is an argument against what some have been advocating, and that's building naturally what is called herd immunity. Because we don't know," he told a briefing.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

UNHCR steps up cash assistance to support vulnerable refugees in Iran

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, has stepped up its cash assistance to support thousands of extremely vulnerable refugees whose livelihoods have been severely impacted by the continuing coronavirus pandemic in the Islamic Republic of Iran. But...

European shares tumble on J&J vaccine worries, banks slide

European shares fell on Tuesday as Johnson Johnsons move to pause its COVID-19 clinical trials raised doubts about the timeline of a vaccine, while bank stocks tracked a slide in bond yields on bets of more stimulus by the European Central...

Lalu's elder son Tej Pratap files nomination from Hasanpur assembly seat

RJD president Lalu Prasads elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Tuesday filed nomination from Hasanpur assembly constituency in the Samastipur district which goes to polls in the second phase on November 3. He was accompanied by his younger brothe...

FCI, state procurement agencies purchase 48.53 lakh tonne of paddy so far

Food Corporation of India FCI and state procurement agencies have purchased 48.53 lakh tonnes of paddy till Monday at the minimum support price MSP for over Rs 9,000 crore, the government said on Tuesday. The kharif marketing season KMS 202...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020