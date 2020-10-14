Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Poland's PM tests negative for COVID-19

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has tested negative for COVID-19, the government's spokesman said on Twitter on Tuesday evening. Earlier on Tuesday a government spokesman said Morawiecki went into quarantine after he had contact on Friday with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19, adding the Prime Minister had no coronavirus symptoms and continued to fulfil his duties. UK Labour opposition leader calls for 'circuit breaker' virus lockdown

Britain's opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer called on Tuesday for a two to three week "circuit breaker" lockdown, piling pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson who is struggling to sell his own plan to tackle COVID-19. Dropping what his party has described as its "constructive opposition" towards government attempts to flatten a growing number of new coronavirus cases, Starmer said "there's no longer time to give this prime minister the benefit of the doubt". Exclusive: White House advances drone and missile sales to Taiwan - sources

The White House is moving forward with more sales of sophisticated military equipment to Taiwan, telling Congress on Tuesday that it will seek to sell Taipei MQ-9 drones and a coastal defensive missile system, sources familiar with the situation said. The possible sales follow three other notifications first reported by Reuters on Monday that drew China's ire as the United States prepares for its Nov. 3 election. Britain's Meghan says she doesn't do social media for 'self-preservation'

Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, said on Tuesday she has no social media accounts "for her own self-preservation" and has no idea what is being said about her online. Meghan, who with her husband Prince Harry left the UK earlier this year partly as a result of media hostility, has been campaigning for months against the effects of negative online chatter. Humanitarian crisis feared as Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire buckles

Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other on Tuesday of violating a ceasefire agreed three days ago to quell fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave, drawing warnings from international groups of a humanitarian crisis. The Russia-brokered truce is buckling despite mounting calls from world powers to halt the fighting, with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo among those urging greater commitment to the ceasefire terms. Brazil registers 10,220 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

Brazil registered 10,220 additional cases of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours and 309 deaths, the nation's health ministry said on Tuesday. The South American country has now registered 5,113,628 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 150,998 total deaths. China, Russia elected to U.N. rights council; Saudi Arabia fails

China and Russia were elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council on Tuesday, but support for Beijing dropped by more than 20 percent compared with a 2016 vote and Saudi Arabia failed in its bid to win a seat on the Geneva-based body. The 193-member U.N. General Assembly also elected Ivory Coast, Gabon, Malawi, Cuba, Bolivia, Uzbekistan, France and Britain to the 47-member council. Senegal, Nepal, Pakistan, Ukraine and Mexico were re-elected for a second three-year term. Council members cannot serve more than two consecutive terms. FBI says it has reached no conclusion on cause of Beirut blast

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation said on Tuesday it has reached no firm conclusion about what caused the Aug. 4 explosion in the port of Beirut that killed nearly 200 people and caused billions of dollars in damage. Other U.S. and European government agencies closely following the investigations into the explosion strongly believe that the blast was accidental. North Korea's Kim pledges thousands of new homes in storm recovery effort: state media

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un promised to help typhoon-hit areas recover and to build at least 25,000 houses over the next five years, state media said on Wednesday. Visiting one of the worst-hit areas of North Korea, Kim expressed regret over the more than 50-year-old houses in which people have been living and urged the military to embark on a more ambitious construction plan, KCNA said. Countries turn to rapid antigen tests to contain second wave of COVID-19

Countries straining to contain a second wave of COVID-19 are turning to faster, cheaper but less accurate tests to avoid the delays and shortages that have plagued efforts to diagnose and trace those infected quickly. Germany, where infections jumped by 4,122 on Tuesday to 329,453 total, has secured 9 million so-called antigen tests per month that can deliver a result in minutes and cost about 5 euros ($5.90) each. That would, in theory, cover more than 10% of the population.