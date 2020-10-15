Left Menu
Noida: 140 new COVID cases, discrepancy in death data

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in UP came down to 36,295 from 36,898 on Wednesday and 38,082 on Tuesday, while the overall recoveries reached 4,05,545 so far and the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 6,543, it showed.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 15-10-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 19:48 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 140 new COVID-19 patients on Thursday, pushing the district's case tally to 15,567, official data showed. Discrepancy appeared in the death toll as per the data released by the UP Health Department which showed the district's fatalities at 64 with one more person succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours.  However, the death toll was 61 on Wednesday, according to the corresponding data.  On the brighter side, the number of active cases came down further to 1,523 from 1,528 on Wednesday, 1,557 on Tuesday and 1,579 on Monday, the data showed.

A total of 242 patients got discharged from healthcare facilities during the period and the overall number of recoveries in the district reached 13,980, the seventh highest in the state, it showed. Considering the death toll to be 64, the mortality rate among positive patients in the district rose to 0.41 per cent from 0.39 per cent on Wednesday, according to the official statistics.

The recovery rate rose further to 89.80 from 89.63 per cent on Wednesday, 89.35 per cent on Tuesday and 89.13 per cent the previous day, the statistics showed. Meanwhile, the number of active cases in UP came down to 36,295 from 36,898 on Wednesday and 38,082 on Tuesday, while the overall recoveries reached 4,05,545 so far and the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 6,543, it showed.  PTI KIS RDM RDM

