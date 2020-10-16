Left Menu
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 21:39 IST
The resurgent coronavirus disrupted a summit of European Union leaders, only their third face-to-face meeting since the pandemic, with the EU chief executive and Finland's prime minister forced to drop out.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see MacroVitals for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* The EU should renegotiate a $1.17 billion contract it sealed last week with Gilead for a six-month supply of remdesivir after it showed poor results in a large trial, experts said. * With one of the world's highest fatality rates, Belgium is expected to tighten restrictions on Friday as infections soar and hospitals risk running out of beds.

* Britain's prime minister said he would intervene with further localised restrictions to fight a rapidly growing second wave after more of northwest England was put on the highest alert level. * Some 1,000 hospitality workers rallied in Barcelona to protest a 15-day shutdown of bars and restaurants.

* Russia, Poland, Bosnia, Croatia, Slovakia and the Netherlands hit new daily infection records. AMERICAS

* President Donald Trump called for a big economic stimulus as U.S. infections surpassed eight million, with record spikes in several states. * Mexico's president said he will take a COVID-19 vaccine in public if doctors approve the treatment for him. The country's death toll surpassed 85,000 on Thursday.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Delhi residents with pre-existing health conditions such as asthma are stocking up on oxygen cylinders and pulse oximeters, fearing that worsening air quality will make them more vulnerable to COVID-19.

* A Chinese city is offering Sinovac's experimental vaccine to essential workers and other high-risk groups in a national programme for about $60. * The Philippines' lower parliamentary house approved a $92.5 billion budget for its 2021 coronavirus recovery

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Israel said it would begin easing a second nationwide lockdown after a steady decline in daily infection rates, and examine how best to reopen holy sites in Jerusalem.

* The first official delegation to Israel from the United Arab Emirates may be held at the airport due to coronavirus precautions. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Pfizer said it may file for U.S. authorization of the vaccine it is developpeing with German partner BioNTech in late November, after the U.S. election. * The European Medicines Agency could approve three vaccines early next year, reported ANSA.

* "Human challenge" trials of potential vaccines, where volunteers are deliberately infected with the disease, could become a reality after a British biotech firm said it was in advanced talks with the government. * Research into sweet wormwood showed the common herb could help combat COVID-19, with clinical trials underway in Mexico and results expected in the next 2-3 months.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Global shares rose on Friday while the dollar was on the defensive, after drugmaker Pfizer Inc PFE.N said it may apply for a U.S. emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in November, assuaging market fears that a resurgent pandemic may scuttle a fragile economic recovery.

* The World Bank should push ahead with efforts to deliver $160 billion in coronavirus aid by June 2021 and explore additional emergency financing and debt relief for developing countries, its steering committee said. * Governments need to keep spending cash to insulate Europe's economy as the worst of the crisis may not yet be over, a European Central Bank policymaker said.

