28 more people succumb to COVID-19 in Delhi, death toll goes past 6,000

The national capital recorded 28 COVID-19 fatalities on Sunday, which pushed the death toll due to the disease past the 6,000-mark, while with 3,299 fresh cases, the city's infection tally climbed to over 3.31 lakh, authorities said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 20:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The national capital recorded 28 COVID-19 fatalities on Sunday, which pushed the death toll due to the disease past the 6,000-mark, while with 3,299 fresh cases, the city's infection tally climbed to over 3.31 lakh, authorities said. The fresh cases came out of the 49,414 tests conducted the previous day.

Twenty-eight more COVID-19 fatalities have been recorded, taking the death toll to 6,009, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. The tally of active cases rose to 23,292 on Sunday from 22,884 the previous day.

The total number of cases has climbed to 3,31,017, the bulletin said. The number of containment zones in the city slightly increased to 2,770 from 2,751 on Saturday.

The positivity rate stood at 6.68 per cent on Sunday, up from 5.85 per cent, while the recovery rate crossed 91 per cent, the bulletin said, adding that the case fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent. The cumulative positivity rate since March is 8.30 per cent. According to the bulletin, of the total 15,704 beds in COVID hospitals, 10,670 are vacant.

It said 884 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by persons under quarantine, including travellers who have returned under the Vande Bharat Mission and by flights operated under bubble arrangements formed with other countries. The Delhi government has significantly ramped up testing in the last few days, with the count crossing the 60,000-mark several times.

The number of Rapid Antigen Tests conducted on Sunday was 34,908 while the total number of RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT tests was 14,506, adding to 49,414, according to the bulletin. The number of tests conducted per 10-lakh population as on Sunday was 2,10,023, while the total number of tests stood at 39,90,438.

The bulletin said 3,01,716 patients have recovered, have been discharged from hospitals or have migrated so far. Since September, the number of daily cases began to rise in the city. From the last week of September, it started to come down a bit.

The number of people in home isolation slightly rose on Sunday to 13,742 from 13,436 on Saturday. The national capital had recorded 35 COVID-19 fatalities on Saturday, taking the death toll to 5,981, while 3,259 fresh cases had pushed the infection tally to over 3.27 lakh, authorities said.

