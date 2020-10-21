Delhi HC to hear on Nov 4 plea to release salaries of nursing staff at North MCD hospital

The Delhi High Court will hear on November 4 a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking direction to release the salaries and allowances of the nursing staff at the Rajan Babu Institute of Pulmonary Medicine and Tuberculosis, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, payable since June 2020. The matter was listed before a division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan on Wednesday but got adjourned as the concerned bench didn't assemble today.

The PIL also sought directions to release the nursing personnel staff's arrears since January 2016 pertaining to the Central Pay Commission Bonus, Dearness Allowance, Leave Travel Concession, Modified Assured Career Progression, etc. The petitioner, Delhi Nurses Union, said that the nursing staff working in various hospitals, dispensaries, medical units, polyclinics, etc. of the respondent North Delhi Municipal Corporation presently involved substantially towards the Control of the COVID-19 pandemic as corona warriors have not been paid the monthly salary since the month of June 2020.

The petitioner, through advocate Tarun Sharma, also submitted a representation to the North Delhi Municipal Corporation on October 7, 2020, for the release of the monthly salary along with the allowances and benefits to the aforesaid nursing staff, but added that no action has been taken on the same. The plea said that the advent of COVID-19 has since March 2020 diverted the working actions of the nursing personnel substantially towards the control of the coronavirus pandemic as corona warriors.

"The nursing personnel have been presently collectively working vigorously in the detection of the coronavirus as well by conducting home visits, virtual community meetings, contact tracing, organising COVID-19 tests, comorbidity evaluation, ensuring regular medication, defaulter patients visits, record maintenance, etc," the plea said. "The nursing personnel in accordance with the service conditions are lawfully entitled to regularly receive the monthly salary along with all the associated allowances and benefits. Article 21 of the Constitution of India, 1950 binds the respondents to ensure an environment to serve in the various hospitals, dispensaries, medical units, polyclinics, etc, for the nursing personnel with freedom and dignity," it added. (ANI)