Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC to hear on Nov 4 plea to release salaries of nursing staff at North MCD hospital

The Delhi High Court will hear on November 4 a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking direction to release the salaries and allowances of the nursing staff at the Rajan Babu Institute of Pulmonary Medicine and Tuberculosis, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, payable since June 2020.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 15:05 IST
Delhi HC to hear on Nov 4 plea to release salaries of nursing staff at North MCD hospital
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court will hear on November 4 a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking direction to release the salaries and allowances of the nursing staff at the Rajan Babu Institute of Pulmonary Medicine and Tuberculosis, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, payable since June 2020. The matter was listed before a division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan on Wednesday but got adjourned as the concerned bench didn't assemble today.

The PIL also sought directions to release the nursing personnel staff's arrears since January 2016 pertaining to the Central Pay Commission Bonus, Dearness Allowance, Leave Travel Concession, Modified Assured Career Progression, etc. The petitioner, Delhi Nurses Union, said that the nursing staff working in various hospitals, dispensaries, medical units, polyclinics, etc. of the respondent North Delhi Municipal Corporation presently involved substantially towards the Control of the COVID-19 pandemic as corona warriors have not been paid the monthly salary since the month of June 2020.

The petitioner, through advocate Tarun Sharma, also submitted a representation to the North Delhi Municipal Corporation on October 7, 2020, for the release of the monthly salary along with the allowances and benefits to the aforesaid nursing staff, but added that no action has been taken on the same. The plea said that the advent of COVID-19 has since March 2020 diverted the working actions of the nursing personnel substantially towards the control of the coronavirus pandemic as corona warriors.

"The nursing personnel have been presently collectively working vigorously in the detection of the coronavirus as well by conducting home visits, virtual community meetings, contact tracing, organising COVID-19 tests, comorbidity evaluation, ensuring regular medication, defaulter patients visits, record maintenance, etc," the plea said. "The nursing personnel in accordance with the service conditions are lawfully entitled to regularly receive the monthly salary along with all the associated allowances and benefits. Article 21 of the Constitution of India, 1950 binds the respondents to ensure an environment to serve in the various hospitals, dispensaries, medical units, polyclinics, etc, for the nursing personnel with freedom and dignity," it added. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Guj: Gold trader attacked, robbed of valuables worth lakhs

Two unidentified men attacked a gold trader and robbed him of valuables worth Rs 37 lakh in Jetpur town of Rajkot district on Wednesday, police said. Chiman Vekaria was attacked by two robbers, who allegedly threw chili powder on his face a...

Nigeria protesters break curfew amid gunfire, chaos in Lagos

Nigerias anti-police protesters stayed on the streets in Lagos on Wednesday, breaking the government curfew following a night of chaotic violence in which demonstrators were fired upon, sparking global outrage. Shots were fired as young dem...

Gap looks at closing stores in some European countries

Gap Inc is considering closing stores in some European countries, as the apparel retailer looks to save cash while dealing with a sales slump brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and competition from fast-fashion companies. The San Francisco...

Apollo, CEO Leon Black seek outside review on his ties with Epstein

Apollo Global Management Inc and its chief executive, Leon Black, have agreed to appoint an external counsel to review his ties with late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the buyout firm said on Wednesday. At a board me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020