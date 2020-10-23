Left Menu
Development News Edition

With spike of 54,366 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 77,61,312

With an increase of 54,366 new cases and 690 deaths, India's COVID-19 count reached 77,61,312 on Friday, as per the Union Health Ministry.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2020 10:20 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 10:20 IST
With spike of 54,366 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 77,61,312
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

With an increase of 54,366 new cases and 690 deaths, India's COVID-19 count reached 77,61,312 on Friday, as per the Union Health Ministry. As per the Ministry, the COVID-19 count includes 6,95,509 active cases and 69,48,497 cured and discharged patients.

With 690 deaths, the toll due to the disease has now mounted to 1,17,306 in the country. With 1,59,346 total active cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in the country. While 14,15,679 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, 42,633 have died so far.

Among other severely affected states, Karnataka has 1,00,459 active cases, while 6,71,618 people have recovered, 10,696 have succumbed to the coronavirus. Kerala has 93,527 active cases, while 2,67,082 patients have been cured so far in the state along with 1,232 deaths reported due to the disease.

West Bengal has 35,579 active cases, while Tamil Nadu (35,480) and the national capital Delhi has 24,117. Meanwhile, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) the number of samples tested for COVID-19 has crossed the 10-crore mark in the country.

"10,01,13,085 samples tested for COVID-19 up to October 22. Of these, 14,42,722 samples were tested yesterday (Thursday)," as per the ICMR. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi should speak on Chirag Paswan, COVID-19 deaths at rally: Pappu Yadav

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modis rallies in Bihar on Friday, Jan Adhikar Party Chief Pappu Yadav said that PM Modi should speak out on Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan, joblessness and COVID-19 deaths in Bihar. PM should s...

Success is going to bring US together: Trump; Biden says country's character on ballot

President Donald Trump on Thursday asserted that success is going to bring America together, while his Democratic challenger Joe Biden said that the character of the country is on the ballot in the November 3 presidential election. Trump, r...

Celebrate Diwali with the most exclusive collection of GFTBX Rangoli Stencil Kits, available on Amazon India

- This Diwali, GFTBX bring the latest and the most exclusive collection of Rangoli Making Kit for its customers - GFTBX offers a wide range of discounts on Rangoli Stencils on Amazon India - GFTBX offers fastest delivery of Stencils across ...

Even before polls people of Bihar gave their message, all surveys show NDA govt will retain power in state: PM Modi.

Even before polls people of Bihar gave their message, all surveys show NDA govt will retain power in state PM Modi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020